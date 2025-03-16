Former Seattle Supersonics guard Donald "Slick" Watts has died at 73, his son announced on social media. Watts, an undrafted free agent in 1973, emerged as a fan favorite in the Pacific Northwest due to his stellar play, signature crooked headbands and frequent presence around the Seattle sports scene.

Watts was a below-the-radar prospect before his NBA career began. He started his collegiate journey at Grand View Junior College, but transferred to Xavier University of Louisiana in 1970 and played out his eligibility there. He was drafted by the ABA's Memphis Tams, but not any team in the NBA. However, his college coach, Bob Hopkins, was a cousin of NBA legend Bill Russell's. Russell was coaching the Sonics at the time and gave Watts a tryout. He wound up making the team and sticking around for five years.

Though Watts was not a prolific scorer, he contributed for the Sonics in a number of other ways. He was the first player ever to lead the NBA in both assists and steals in the same season, which he did during the 1975-76 campaign. In that same season, he won the J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award and was named First Team All-Defense. After Russell's stint coaching the Sonics ended in 1977, Watts' time with the team drew to a close when he was dealt to the New Orleans Jazz.

He retired after the 1978-79 season, but remained in the Seattle area. There, he frequently attended not only Sonics games, but Seattle Storm games as well. He taught physical education in Seattle schools and ran a basketball academy in the area as well with his son, Donald. "We are saddened by the passing of Sonics icon Slick Watts," the Storm posted on Twitter. "Slick was a champion for the Storm and a beloved member of the Seattle community."