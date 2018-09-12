Former Spurs assistant coach, two-time NBA champion Don Newman dies at 60
Newman won two titles as an assistant to Gregg Popovich
Don Newman, who won two NBA titles as an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs, has died at age 60 after a battle with cancer, according to the San Antonio Express-News.
An assistant to Gregg Popovich from 2004-12, Newman was a part of championship teams in 2005 and 2007. He concluded his coaching career as a member of the Washington Wizards staff. More from the Express-News:
A New Orleans native, Newman began his professional sports career as a football player, playing for four teams in the Canadian Football League from 1981 to 1986, and spent time in NFL training camps with the Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets. He broke into the NBA in 1999 as an assistant under George Karl in Milwaukee, and also enjoyed a stint in New Jersey before joining the Spurs.
Former players and media posted kind words on Twitter following the news of Newman's death:
According to the Express-News, funeral services for Newman are pending.
