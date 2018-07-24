Former Spurs guard Danny Green didn't know he was playing through a torn groin last season

The San Antonio Spurs' medical staff has fallen under scrutiny over the past few months because of the quad injury that appears to have been a major cause of Kawhi Leonard requesting a trade from the team before ultimately being dealt to the Toronto Raptors. Leonard left the Spurs last season to work with his own group of specialists, which either was the result of (or led) to much of the tension between the two sides.

Teammate Danny Green will also be making his way to Toronto in the trade, and he recounted a story about the Spurs training staff on the first episode of the "Inside the Green Room with Danny Green" podcast. Green said he suffered a groin strain in a December game against the Boston Celtics, which was never revisited by the Spurs staff. Then, during his exit physical after the season, Green found out that the strain had turned into a full tear.

"I didn't want to [get a second opinion] because I had full faith and belief in the Spurs staff," Green said of his groin injury. "They've always been great to me. They've always done right by me. They've always done a hell of a job. So throughout the season, we monitored it, but we never went back to check on it again, because so many other injuries have happened. "I could have gotten a second opinion, so I see where Kawhi is coming from when he got his second opinion. Because a lot of time you'll get information from outside sources -- not saying that the Spurs staff is not up to par, it's just that not everybody's a specialist in every area. ... So to go to a guy who may be in Philly to get a second opinion shouldn't hurt. "End of the season, come to find out -- it could have happened that day or that playoff series against Golden State -- we don't know. So, end of the season I had to get another MRI -- you get your exit physicals -- and the strain was a full tear. Since then I've been rehabbing it, basically, and now they're passing that information on to Toronto. But we don't know how long I've been playing with this strain or how long the tear has happened. " ... Just because Kawhi went and got a second opinion, you can't knock him for that. Everybody should get a second opinion just to see another perspective."

Green took careful measures not to blame the Spurs' staff for the injury, but clearly falls on Leonard's side in terms of seeking outside medical counsel. Leonard and the Spurs had issues far beyond him getting a second opinion, but the interpretation of the injury is what reportedly started it all.

It's interesting that an organization known for resting its players and sitting them out for long stretches of time to heal injuries, has now had two separate medical issues brought to public attention.