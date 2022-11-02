The San Antonio Spurs waived 2021 No. 12 overall pick Josh Primo last Friday for "multiple alleged incidents of him exposing himself to women," per reporting from ESPN.

On Monday, Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee, who earlier this year represented 24 women who sued NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson, accusing him of sexual assault or harassment, confirmed that the Buzbee Law Firm is representing former Spurs consulting psychologist Hillary Cauthen, and stated that he will be holding a press conference on Thursday to "discuss allegations made by Dr. Cauthen and others against Primo."

A statement from the Buzbee Law Firm, via the San Antonio News-Express:

"At the conference, Tony Buzbee will discuss allegations made by Dr. Cauthen and others against NBA player Josh Primo, the events that precipitated the release of Primo, the veracity of recent public statements made by both the Spurs organization and Primo, interactions with individuals within the San Antonio Spurs organization, and the expected path forward. Dr. Cauthen will be present to make a public statement and answer pertinent questions."

After his release last week, Primo, 19, issued the following statement through ESPN: "I know that you all are surprised by today's announcement. I've been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully," Primo said. "I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time."