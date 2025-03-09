The Sunday NBA schedule features an eight-game slate, including a trio of nationally-televised contests. The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET in a matchup of two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.9 points per game this season and has scored at least 29 points in three of his last four outings, but the latest NBA prop odds list his over/under for total points at 28.5 against the East-leading Cavs. You can also find a +240 payout on DraftKings for Antetkounmpo to score 35 points or more on DraftKings, just as he did on Saturday night with 37 points against the Magic.

Other stars in action on Sunday include Ja Morant (Grizzlies), Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves) and Cade Cunningham (Pistons). Cunningham has scored at least 29 points in his last three games but his over/under for total points sits at 27.5 in the NBA odds from the SportsLine Consensus.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. Now, the model has revealed its projections for some of the most-bet NBA player props on Sunday.

Ja Morant Under 33.5 points+assists (-112)

Morant's offensive efficiency numbers are down across the board in 2024-25. He's shooting career-worsts 43.2% from the floor and 28.2% from the 3-point line. On the season, he's averaging 21.2 points and 7.4 assists per game and he's repeatedly underperformed against the NBA's worst defenses. When favored against a team with a bottom third defense, Ja Morant repeatedly missed his total points + assists market in 10 of his last 13 games, maintaining an average of 26.8 total points + assists per game. You can get -110 on DraftKings for Under 32.5 combined points and assists.

Kyle Filipowski Under 9.5 rebounds (-114)

The No. 32 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft has seen a surge in minutes and overall production of late, but he's still failed to hit double-digit rebounds in two of his last three games. The rookie is averaging 5.3 rebounds per game this season and the Under has hit on his rebounding markets in six of his last 10 road games. This prop is available via BetMGM at -118.

Evan Mobley Under 31.5 points + rebounds + assists (-110)

Mobley is averaging 31.1 combined points, rebounds and assists per game this season and in two games against the Bucks earlier in the season, he fell well short of this mark. He had 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a win over Milwaukee on Nov. 2 and then had 17 points, five rebounds and three assists in another win over the Bucks on Nov. 4. You can also get -106 for under 9.5 rebounds (the model predicts 9.1) at Caesars.

Anthony Edwards Under 26.5 points (-104)

Edwards is averaging a career-high 27.2 points per game this season, but he's scored 18 points or fewer in four of his last six games. In three matchups against the Spurs this season, he's scored 14 points, 26 points and 21 points, so the model sees exceptional value on the Under. You can also play Edwards Under 3.5 made 3-pointers for a -104 payout at FanDuel.

Want more NBA picks for tonight?

You've seen the model's NBA prop picks for the most popular props on Sunday. Now, get NBA projections for every player prop at SportsLine.