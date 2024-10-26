Smartphones and other devices have undoubtedly affected humans in a negative way for various reasons, but there is at least one positive from the constant scrolling: We've become really good at multitasking!

It's hard to imagine that every fan's eyes wouldn't be on the New York Knicks during their home-opening 123-98 blowout win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, but that's what happens when their beloved Yankees are simultaneously playing in Game 1 of the World Series against the Dodgers. Giancarlo Stanton's go-ahead home run in the sixth inning spawned a raucous "Let's go Yankees!" chant from the MSG crowd. Unfortunately for those New York fans, the Yankees lost in extra innings on Freddie Freeman's walk-off grand slam, and it was Lakers fans who got to celebrate while their NBA team played.

The concurrent events brewed up an electric atmosphere at Madison Square Garden on Friday night, and it helped that the Knicks showed off why they're considered to be a legitimate title contender this season.

Here are five reasons why MSG was the happiest place on Earth on Friday night.

1. Bridges can shoot again

Knicks fans weren't, like, worried worried -- but definitely at least moderately concerned -- about the shooting of offseason acquisition Mikal Bridges, who admitted to retooling his mechanics with disastrous early results, both statistically and aesthetically. The career 38% 3-point shooter went 2 for 19 from deep during the preseason, then 2 for 7 during the Knicks' embarrassing 132-109 season-opening loss to the Boston Celtics.

Bridges put the worries to bed -- at least for now -- by going 8 for 12 from the field in Friday's win, including 2 of 2 from behind the arc en route to 21 points.

The shooting form looked a little smoother and Bridges certainly appeared more comfortable than he did in the opener or the preseason, so that was absolutely a reason for celebration from the MSG patrons.

2. KAT gets defensive

The Knicks offense should be one of the NBA's best this season, but defense certainly became a question when the Knicks acquired Karl-Anthony Towns to be their starting center. One of the most versatile 7-foot scorers we've ever seen, Towns has never been known as a defensive stopper or rim protector. So Knicks fans must have been happy to see their new big man go to work on the boards, collecting 15 rebounds in the win, with four coming on the offensive glass. That's his highest rebounding total since Dec. 14 of last year.

He also blocked two shots and picked up a steal, showing that he's bringing the energy on the defensive side as well.

Towns is such an offensive weapon that if he can continue to at least compete defensively, he's going to make the Knicks extremely formidable.

3. The Deuce is loose

He didn't light up the scoreboard like he did on opening night, but Miles McBride still gave Knicks fans quite a thrill on Friday. He came up limping with what looked like a foot or ankle injury in the second quarter, heading to the locker room to get checked out soon afterward. It was a scary moment for the Knicks, who are going to rely on McBride to lead the second unit all season long when Jalen Brunson sits.

While it wasn't exactly Willis Reed running out of the tunnel, McBride put any injury concerns to rest when he returned in the third quarter, later hitting a 3-pointer from the corner to let everyone know he was OK.

Injuries are never fun and always concerning, so it was good to see McBride get back on the floor in the blowout win.

4. Beautiful balance

One of the Knicks' advantages this season is their top-end depth. Much like the Celtics, New York boasts a top six that can hit you from multiple directions, with any player capable of going for 30 on any given night. Friday night was a perfect example, as four starters -- Brunson, Bridges, Town and Josh Hart -- scored at least 20 points in the win.

Last season's team was extremely dependent on Brunson and Julius Randle offensively, averaging 29 and 24 points respectively with a combined 60% usage rate. If Friday night is any indication, the attack should be a lot more balanced this year.