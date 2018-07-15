France wins 2018 World Cup final over Croatia and French NBA players are fired up
NBA players from France show their national pride after the World Cup win
The 2018 World Cup has come to a close. After a thrilling tournament, France took down Croatia 4-2 in the final on Sunday. This was the second World Cup title for the French, who also won the event back in 1998, when it was held on their home soil.
As is the case any time a major sporting event comes to a close, there were more than a few people excited. And that included a number of French-born NBA players. Some, like Celtics forward Guerschon Yabusele and 76ers guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot -- who were actually watching the match together -- posted videos of themselves celebrating the victory.
Some players, like Tony Parker, who recently signed with the Hornets, Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina and Magic guard Evan Fournier were simply tweeting excitedly about the match and the victory. Fournier even took some time to talk a little smack to his former Croatian teammate, Mario Hezonja, who recently signed with New York.
Meanwhile, others, such as Charlotte forward Nic Batum and Jazz center Rudy Gobert had a video ready to go at the final whistle celebrating the effort that went into building this French side.
As the reactions from the various players show, winning the World Cup is an incredible moment -- not just for the players on the pitch, but for the entire country.
