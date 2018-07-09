Frank Ramsey, Hall of Famer who won 7 titles with Celtics and one at Kentucky, dies at 86
Ramsey was "the original Sixth Man," and his No. 23 is retired by the Celtics
Frank Ramsey, a Hall of Famer who won seven NBA championships with Bill Russell's Boston Celtics and one under Adolph Rupp at Kentucky, died Sunday from natural causes. He was 86 years old.
Ramsey, a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the College Basketball Hall of Fame, was a 1953-54 consensus All-American and 1951 NCAA champion for the Wildcats under legendary coach Adolph Rupp during his five-year college career. He was selected fifth overall in the 1953 NBA Draft by the Celtics, for whom he played nine years and averaged 13.4 points and 5.5 rebounds.
The Celtics, who retired Ramsey's No. 23, issued the following statement in the wake of his death:
As a seven-time NBA Champion and the original "Sixth Man," Frank Ramsey helped create a legacy of excellence and selflessness that carried through generations, and remains part of the Boston Celtics ethos to this day. A true gentleman known for his elegance and thoughtfulness, he remained a loyal and active member of the Celtics family throughout his days. We join those celebrating his life and mourning his passing.
Russell also weighed in on Twitter.
Ramsey retired following the 1963-64 season but later returned to basketball in 1970, where he coached the Kentucky Colonels of the American Basketball Association. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame in 1982.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Latest NBA free agency updates, rumors
Keep checking back for the latest updates as NBA free agency continues
-
Giannis has high praise for Doncic
The Slovenian Doncic is one of the best prospects from Europe to ever enter the league
-
LeBron 'King of LA' mural defaced
A Lakers fan offered a cash reward for the defacement of a LeBron mural in L.A., and it didn't...
-
Ranking top 50 NBA free agents
Here are the top prizes left in the 2018 NBA offseason
-
Best free agents still available
A bunch of deals have been agreed to, but guys like Clint Capela, Marcus Smart and Isaiah Thomas...
-
Report: Lopez to sign with Bucks
The Bucks will reportedly sign Lopez to a one-year, $3.4M deal