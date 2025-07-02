The Dallas Mavericks continue to solidify their coaching staff for the 2025-26 season, and in addition to reportedly securing head coach Jason Kidd with a contract extension, the franchise is also expected to add Frank Vogel as its lead assistant. HoopsHype's Michael Scotto was first to report Dallas' move on the assistant coaching carousel. Vogel, who will be an assistant for the first time since 2011, is the choice to replace Sean Sweeney, who last month agreed to a deal with the San Antonio Spurs to coach under Mitch Johnson.

With his looming arrival in Dallas, Vogel will team back up with Kidd after the pair won the 2020 NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers. Vogel was the head coach of that squad, which won the championship in the NBA's bubble during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kidd and Vogel will now swap positions from that Lakers staff with the latter working under the former.

The Mavericks brought Vogel in last October as a consultant. He last held a coaching title during the 2023-24 season when he led the Phoenix Suns. His team earned the Western Conference's No. 6 seed, and after it sustained a prompt first-round exit from the playoffs, the Suns fired Vogel just one year into his tenure. It was a disappointment of a campaign for a franchise that constructed a big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

Vogel is a longtime head coach who made stops with the Lakers, Magic and Pacers prior to his brief Suns stint. The last time he served as an assistant was during the 2010-11 season in Indiana. In addition to his NBA championship, he coached two All-Star teams in 2014 and 2020. For his career as a headman, Vogel boasts a winning record at 488-422.

Mavericks expected to give Jason Kidd contract extension, per report Jasmyn Wimbish

The flurry of moves in Dallas cements a staff that garnered interest from other franchises. In addition to Sweeney's departure for San Antonio, Kidd was a target for the New York Knicks' head-coaching vacancy. The Mavericks blocked the Knicks from interviewing their sitting coach, however, and his pending extension will have him under contract for years to come.

Kidd's staff will be tasked with developing No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg, who joined the franchise last month as by far the top prospect in his class. The incoming rookie projects as the cornerstone of the Mavericks' future, but with a healthy veteran presence around him, there is little pressure to put the team on his shoulders — a rarity for top draft picks. Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson, among others, should keep the Mavericks squarely in the playoff picture during the earliest stages of Flagg's development.

Irving is on the mend from a season-ending knee injury, and the Mavs reportedly agreed to sign D'Angelo Russell to a two-year deal to help fill the void at the guard spot.