Frank Vogel shares Lakers' plan for Rajon Rondo: 'I think he'll be in the starting lineup a lot'

The starting lineup that the Los Angeles Lakers used to open up their 2019-20 campaign -- which featured LeBron James as the team's primary point guard -- isn't necessarily the same one that they will use throughout the season. According to head coach Frank Vogel, veteran guard Rajon Rondo will see his fair share of starts at the point position. Rondo missed the Lakers' season-opening loss to the Clippers due to a calf strain.

"I've given it a lot of thought, and I think he'll be in the starting lineup a lot," Vogel said of Rondo, via ESPN. "I definitely envision a lot of games where he'll be the starting point guard."

Vogel qualified his statement by saying that "a lot" of games could be as few as 10, and that the decision regarding who will start on a given night could depend on match-ups. Either way, it's clear that Vogel envisions Rondo playing a large role for a Lakers team with legitimate championship expectations, and regardless of whether he starts or comes off of the bench, Rondo will embrace the role that he is given.

"My preference is what coach Vogel wants me to do," Rondo said. "I'll be cool with that... I'm always going to play my game. I think me at point is a pretty good [option]. I've been pretty good in my career with me at point, as well. So, like I said, it's all about sacrifice and figuring out what's best for our team."

Rondo averaged 9.2 points (on 40.5% shooting, 35.9% from long distance), 8.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 29.8 minutes per game for the Lakers last season. He started in 29 of the 46 games that he appeared in. Though some have wondered if Rondo is a good fit to play alongside James, as he isn't necessarily known as a floor-spacer, he isn't too worried by such concerns.

"The league is big on analytics now, so I don't know what the statistics are when LeBron and I are on the court at the same time, but that's last year's stats," Rondo said. "This year is obviously a different team, different feel. So we'll see how it goes. You can't predetermine anything. You got to see how the game flows and go from there."

Rondo has experience serving as the starting point guard on a title team, so it's not especially surprising that Vogel would like to have him in that role. It will be interesting to see just how often he decides to start Rondo though, as opposed to allowing James to serve as the primary playmaker. Third-year forward Kyle Kuzma, who is expected to be a key contributor, also started the season on the sideline for the Lakers, so there is obviously still some major tweaking to be done when it comes to the team's rotation.