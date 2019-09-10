Fred McLeod, Cleveland Cavaliers' longtime play-by-play announcer, dies at age 67

Sad news hit the NBA as Cleveland Cavaliers play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod died on Monday evening at the age of 67, according to the team. McLeod, a regional Emmy award-winning broadcaster for Fox Sports Ohio, was about to begin his 15th season calling Cavaliers games.

The Cavaliers released a statement Tuesday morning offering their condolences to McLeod's family, and remarking upon his many achievements as a broadcaster.

"It is with the most extreme sadness that the Cleveland Cavaliers share that Cavs and Fox Sports Ohio play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod died suddenly Monday evening. The entire Cavaliers organization mourns the loss of their great friend and teammate. Fred's deep love for Cleveland and the Cavaliers was clearly evident in everything he did in and around the community and on-air during his more than 1,000 Cavalier game broadcasts. He was a true, heart-felt ambassador for the team, fans and entire greater Cleveland community.

The Cavaliers extend our deepest condolences to Fred's entire family, including his wife Beth, mother Marilyn, sister Lynn, and his three children, Sean, Jenna, Molly and each of their families.

Fred was born and grew up in nearby Strongsville, Ohio. He was the Cavaliers television play-by-play announcer on FOX Sports Ohio since the 2006 season. He was about to embark on his 14th consecutive season, and 15th overall, as he served in the same capacity with the Cavs during the 1979-80 season.

In addition to his play-by-play duties, Fred also served as the Cavaliers' Executive Producer for Multimedia, providing fans behind-the-scenes access on Cavs.com, Cavs HQ, Twitter and Facebook with daily updates and interviews during the season.

One of the most accomplished and respected announcers in the NBA, Fred recently celebrated his 36th season of broadcasting games, having also spent 22 seasons announcing Detroit Pistons games, prior to returning home to join the Cavaliers in 2006. Fred spent the 1979 MLB baseball season in Cleveland as well, as a TV announcer for the Cleveland Indians. His diverse and extensive sports broadcasting career also included time with the NFL's Detroit Lions and MLB's Detroit Tigers.

Fred was a multiple regional Emmy Award winner as part of the Fox Sports Ohio Cavs broadcast crew, along with his beloved game broadcast partner Austin Carr. He was also a proud recipient of the National Academy of Arts and Sciences' prestigious Silver Circle Award in recognition of lifetime achievement in television.

Fred was a Point Park University (Pittsburgh) graduate, where he played baseball and pitched in the NAIA College World Series."