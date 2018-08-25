Free-agent guard Nick Young arrested in Hollywood on reported obstruction of justice charge at traffic stop
Young, who was released on $10,000 bail, has a court date set for Sept. 19
According to online court records, free-agent guard Nick Young was arrested in Hollywood, California on Friday night. The arrest came after a traffic stop, and was reportedly due to Young's refusal to cooperate with police. He has since been released on bail. Via ESPN:
Former Golden State Warriors guard Nick Young was arrested Friday night in Hollywood, California, according to online court records.
TMZ reports that Young was arrested on an obstruction of justice charge after he refused to cooperate with police during a traffic stop.
According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department records, Young was arrested just before midnight local time Friday and released on $10,000 bail about three and a half hours later.
At this time it's unclear what exactly caused police to order Young out of the vehicle and arrest him. He currently has a court date set for Sept. 19.
After signing with the Golden State Warriors last summer on a one-year deal, Young won his first championship with the club. He averaged 7.3 points per game in limited minutes off the bench, while shooting 37.7 percent from 3-point land. Apparently unable to find a suitable deal this summer though, he remains a free agent.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lithuanian team rips LaVar Ball family
BC Prienai fires back at LaVar Ball after his sons' infamous stint playing pro ball overse...
-
Kobe says his fans will support LeBron
Some Lakers fans have not been happy about LeBron's arrival, most notably defacing a mural...
-
Kawhi will enter Toronto with open mind
Leonard's preference is still reportedly Los Angeles, but Toronto will have the chance to woo...
-
2018-19 NBA MVP odds: Values, sleepers
Curry should be an MVP favorite based on his value, but that's not the way it works.
-
Tatum talks '90s hoops, movies and M.J.
The Celtics star might have been born in 1998, but he knows plenty about the old days
-
Five NBA win total over/unders to avoid
There's always risk in any bet, but these teams present way too much