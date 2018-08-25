Free-agent guard Nick Young arrested in Hollywood on reported obstruction of justice charge at traffic stop

According to online court records, free-agent guard Nick Young was arrested in Hollywood, California on Friday night. The arrest came after a traffic stop, and was reportedly due to Young's refusal to cooperate with police. He has since been released on bail. Via ESPN:

Former Golden State Warriors guard Nick Young was arrested Friday night in Hollywood, California, according to online court records. TMZ reports that Young was arrested on an obstruction of justice charge after he refused to cooperate with police during a traffic stop. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department records, Young was arrested just before midnight local time Friday and released on $10,000 bail about three and a half hours later.

At this time it's unclear what exactly caused police to order Young out of the vehicle and arrest him. He currently has a court date set for Sept. 19.

After signing with the Golden State Warriors last summer on a one-year deal, Young won his first championship with the club. He averaged 7.3 points per game in limited minutes off the bench, while shooting 37.7 percent from 3-point land. Apparently unable to find a suitable deal this summer though, he remains a free agent.