Monday's NBA slate is capped off by the Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz at 9:30 p.m. ET, and the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS offers new users a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades. Rockets forward Jabari Smith is coming off a 21-point outing against New York on Saturday, reaching the 15-point mark for the seventh time in nine games. Kalshi has Smith priced at $0.57 per share to score 15 or more points on Monday against the Jazz, who are the worst defensive team in the NBA. SportsLine's proven computer model is backing Smith reach that mark in its Monday NBA props at Kalshi.

It's also picking Alperen Sengun to score 20 or more points ($0.56 per share) for the Rockets and DeMar DeRozan to have three or more assists ($0.49 per share) for the Kings. Claim your $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades at Kalshi here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can use the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 19 on a sizzling 38-18 roll on top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its advice at could have seen huge returns.

Best NBA player props on Monday for Kalshi:



Alperen Sengun, Rockets, 20+ points

DeMar DeRozan, Kings, 3+ rebounds

Jabari Smith, Rockets, 15+ rebounds

Claim your $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades at Kalshi here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Alperen Sengun, Rockets, 20 points or more ($0.56 per share)

Sengun has failed to score 20 points in six of his last seven games, but he is still averaging 20.4 points per game this season. He has a favorable matchup against lowly Utah on Monday night, making this the perfect opportunity for him to crack the 20-point mark. The 23-year-old had 27 points against the Jazz in November before scoring 31 points against them in December. SportsLine's model has him finishing with 22.1 points in its simulations for Monday's game.

Back Sengun with the latest Kalshi promo code, which gives new users a a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

DeMar DeRozan, Kings, 3 or more rebounds ($0.49 per share)

DeRozan has recorded at least three rebounds in four of his last seven games, including his first game back from the All-Star Break against Orlando last week. He is averaging 3.1 rebounds per game this season, and the Kings are playing without both Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis. DeRozan had three rebounds in a game against Memphis earlier this month, and the model has the veteran recording 3.7 rebounds on Monday night.

Back DeRozan with the latest Kalshi promo code, which gives new users a a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Jabari Smith, Rockets, 15 or more points ($0.57 per share)

Smith is averaging 15.3 points per game, but he has scored at least 15 points in three consecutive games and seven of his last nine outings. He had 21 points against the Knicks on Saturday, shooting 8 of 13 from the floor and 4 of 8 from beyond the arc. The 22-year-old has scored 15 points in two of his last three games against the Jazz, who are allowing a league-worst 125.9 points per game. SportsLine's model has Smith scoring 16.1 points across 33 minutes on Monday.

Back Smith with the latest Kalshi promo code, which gives new users a a $10 bonus after $10 in trades: