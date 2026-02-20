LeBron James makes his post-NBA All-Star break return on Friday with the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET, the perfect game to use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades. Luka Doncic (hamstring) is expected to return for the Lakers after his four-game absence to give James a righthand man. Given the rest from the All-Star break, the SportsLine Projection Model projects James to be able to take advantage. The NBA's all-time leading scorer is averaging 22 points per game this season. Kalshi prices James to score 20 points or more at $0.53 per share, and the model projects the 21-time All-Star for 22 points on Friday.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters the week before the NBA All-Star break on a sizzling 38-17 roll on top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its advice at could have seen huge returns.

LeBron James, Lakers, 20 points or more ($0.53 per share)

James scored at least 20 points in six of his last seven games before the All-Star break, with three of those coming in the four games with Luka Doncic. James has been a consistent scorer this season with or without Doncic in the lineup, and the extended rest should bode well for the 41-year-old. He's scored at least 20 points in seven straight games with at least three days off, and the model expects that trend to continue against the Clippers. James has also scored at least 23 points in each of his three games against the Clippers this season.

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz, 7 or more rebounds ($0.38 per share)

The Jazz's player usage has been among the biggest storylines in the NBA in recent weeks, as they've been fined and remain in the middle of the tanking epidemic around the league. Markkanen's usage played into that, but he's off the injury report on Friday and following the extended All-Star break rest, he could see more minutes on Friday than he has in recent contests. Jusuf Nurkic (nose), is out, and Nurkic leads Utah at 10.4 rebounds per game. The 6-11 center's absence should open more rebounding opportunities for the 7-1 Markkanen, who is averaging 7.0 rebounds per game while playing with Nurkic the majority of the season. He's had at least seven rebounds in three straight games, and the model projects him for 8.6 rebounds on Friday.

Chet Holmgren, Thunder, 8 or more rebounds ($0.59 per share)

Holmgren had 13 rebounds in just 27 minutes against the Bucks in the Thunder's final game before the NBA All-Star break for his fourth game with at least 10 rebounds over his last five contests. The 7-1 center doesn't need significant minutes to reach his rebounding total, which is why he's still a value against the Nets, who the Thunder have a high likelihood to defeat by a significant margin. He's averaging 8.7 rebounds per game this season, and the Nets are playing the second half of a back-to-back, compared to a rested Thunder team playing their first game since the break. The model simulates Holmgren for 8.5 rebounds on Friday despite the projections having him playing fewer than 30 minutes.

