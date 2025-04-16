The 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament continues on Wednesday with a pair of elimination games as the Chicago Bulls host the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Sacramento Kings hosting the Dallas Mavericks at 10 p.m. ET. All four of these teams have significantly different player pools for daily Fantasy basketball players to create NBA DFS lineups from than they did at the beginning of the 2024-25 NBA season with each squad involved in blockbuster trades this year. That led to these teams having enough success to make the 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament, but in a challenging position to need to win two games to make the 2025 NBA playoffs. What's the best way to form an NBA DFS strategy with all four teams facing a win-or-go-home scenario on Wednesday?

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, April 16

Domantas Sabonis ($10,500 on DraftKings, $10,000 on FanDuel)

The Kings power forward was third on Sacramento in scoring at 19.1 points per game while leading in rebounds (13.9 per game) and assists (6.0 per game). Sabonis led the NBA in rebounding for the third straight season and he's had at least 11 rebounds in 11 of his last 12 games. Sabonis had 10 double-doubles and one triple-double during that span. Even after making acquisitions like Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan since the end of last season, Sabonis remains vital to everything Sacramento does offensively.

Sabonis averaged 16.5 points, 15.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists over two games against Dallas this season with at least 16 points and 15 rebounds in each contest. Sabonis has averaged at least 18.5 points and 12 rebounds in each of his last six seasons as one of the most underrated consistent threats in the league. His high-floor nature is a strong asset for Wednesday NBA DFS lineups.

Kel'el Ware ($6,200 on DraftKings, $6,100 on FanDuel)

The No. 15 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft averaged 9.3 points and 7.4 rebounds over his rookie season and took on both a larger role and became more productive later in the year. The Miami center averaged 11.6 points and 9.3 rebounds over seven April games with three double-doubles over that span.

Ware had 12 points and seven rebounds over 25 minutes while going 6 of 9 from the field against the Bulls on April 9. The 7-foot center will be heavily relied upon to try and contain Bulls center Nikola Vucevic. Ware averaged 27.4 minutes per game in April compared to 22.2 minutes per game overall this season and he doesn't come with a huge price for Wednesday NBA DFS picks on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

Keon Ellis ($5,000 on DraftKings, $5,300 on FanDuel)

The Sacramento guard won't often be a leading contributor to cashing NBA DFS lineups, but his significant allotment of minutes provides massive opportunities to return value on his price. Ellis averaged 30.7 minutes over seven games in April after averaging 28.2 minutes per game in March as his role has increased since De'Aaron Fox was traded to the Spurs.

Ellis averaged 8.3 ppg this season, but he still can put together strong scoring outputs even with the Kings' stars on the floor. He had 20 points on April 9 against the Nuggets with Sacramento's big three all playing. Ellis has taken at least seven shots in three of his last five games and with a lower price compared to his higher amount of minutes, the Optimizer sees strong value in adding him to NBA DFS lineups.

