It's win or go home for the Detroit Pistons on Thursday when they host the New York Knicks in Game 6 of their NBA playoffs first-round matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET. Detroit sat on the brink of elimination on Tuesday, but a big fourth quarter lifted them to a 106-103 victory at Madison Square Garden. According to the latest NBA odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, Cade Cunningham and the Pistons are narrow 1.5-point favorites in Game 6, while the over/under for total points scored is 213.5. Meanwhile, out west, the Denver Nuggets will try to put the Clippers away in Los Angeles in another Game 6 showdown. The Clippers are 6.5-point home favorites, while the over/under is 211.5

Knicks (+1.5) to cover vs. Pistons (-110 at DraftKings)

Score prediction: Pistons 107, Knicks 106

The Knicks have covered the spread in three of the first five games of this series, including Games 3 and 4 in Detroit. New York covered a 1.5-point spread in Game 3 with a 118-116 win as the favorite. This time around, however, the SportsLine projection model is giving the home team the scoring advantage in a very close game.

Under 213.5 points in Pistons vs. Knicks (-110 at DraftKings)

The Under has hit in three of the last four meetings between these teams, a trend the SportsLine projection model expects to continue in Game 6. The Knicks' scoring abilities have been hampered since Jalen Brunson sustained an ankle injury in Game 4, sending a ripple effect through New York's offense. The Pistons are expected to continue their defense-first style into Thursday's tilt, and DraftKings is pricing the Under at -110 odds.

Clippers (-6.5) to cover vs. Nuggets (-105 at BetMGM)

Score prediction: Clippers 111, Nuggets 103

LA had the best ATS record as a home favorite during the regular season. Now, the Clippers will lean on their playmakers to continue their offensive push from Game 5 and take a healthy lead against a Nuggets team that lacks depth behind Nikola Jokic. BetMGM Sportsbook is currently offering the best price for this line at -105.

Score prediction: Clippers 111, Nuggets 103

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 25.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals in these playoffs, totaling 20 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds in Game 5 alone. Jokic has carried the weight on the other side of the court and put up 36 points in a 101-99 Game 4 victory in Los Angeles. Denver's starters have gained momentum as the series has continued, making Thursday's game a candidate to hit the Over. FanDuel is pricing this prop bet at -112.

