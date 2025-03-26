There are six games on the Wednesday NBA schedule. As we hurdle towards the NBA playoffs, jockeying for position in the NBA standings is getting intense. There's a three-way race for sixth in the West and avoiding the NBA play-in tournament will be on the mind of the Clippers when they visit the Knicks on Wednesday. Los Angeles is a half-game back of the Warriors entering Wednesday and could move into a tie with a win. According to the latest NBA odds at BetMGM Sportsbook, the Clippers are 3.5-point favorites, and the over/under is 217.5 for this 7:30 p.m. ET tip. Other notable NBA matchups today include Pacers vs. Lakers (-1, 235) at 7:30 p.m. ET, Nuggets vs. Bucks (+5.5, 224.5) at 9 p.m. ET and Suns vs. Celtics (-4.5, 220.5) in the nightcap at 10 p.m. ET.

SportsLine's proven model has simulated every Wednesday NBA game and revealed its best NBA picks. Combining these three picks into an NBA parlay would result in a payout of nearly 6-1. The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 153-113 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season. Now, here are the best bets for NBA parlays at BetMGM on Wednesday, according to the model.

NBA best bets for Wednesday, March 26

76ers (-2.5) to cover vs. Wizards (-115 at BetMGM)

Score prediction: Philadelphia 114, Washington 107

The Wizards are in a pretty bad way by design with the franchise hoping that the ping-pong gods will shine brightly upon them in the 2025 NBA Draft lottery. They've lost five in a row and failed to cover the spread in all of those games. They've also got eight players listed on the NBA injury report entering Wednesday. Meanwhile, Philadelphia is also reeling, but has won 16 of 18 at home against Washington. The model says the 76ers cover in over 60% of simulations.

Pacers (+1.5) to cover vs. Lakers (-120 at BetMGM)

Score prediction: Indiana 121, Los Angeles 117

The Pacers have won five in a row and are fighting to hold off the Bucks for fourth in the East and home-court advantage in the first round. Indiana has covered seven of its last eight at home against the Lakers, including a 109-90 romp as 3.5-point home favorites a season ago. Meanwhile, the Lakers have lost three in a row and seven of 10 overall, and have failed to cover in their last six tries against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana covers in 60% of simulations.

Knicks (+3.5) to cover vs. Clippers (-115 at BetMGM)

Score prediction: Los Angeles 112, New York 111

This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Knicks but Tom Thibodeau's squad has swept back-to-backs on four different occasions this season. The Knicks won 128-113 over the Mavericks on Tuesday with Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart both dropping triple-doubles while OG Anunoby had 35 points. Meanwhile, the Clippers are 2-11 against the spread over their last 13 road games. The model has the Knicks covering in over 50% of simulations.

