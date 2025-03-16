The Cleveland Cavaliers recorded a franchise-record 16th consecutive victory in their 133-124 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. The Cavs will put their win streak on the line when they take the court against the Orlando Magic on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Cleveland is scoring 122.8 points per game, which leads the NBA, but Orlando is holding opponents to just 106.0 points per contest, the fewest in the league. According to the latest NBA odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cavs are 10-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 219.5. Other notable matchups on Sunday's NBA schedule include Suns vs. Lakers (-3.5, 229.5), Hawks vs. Nets (+5.5, 228.5) and Thunder vs. Bucks (+4, 231).

SportsLine's proven model has simulated every Sunday NBA game and revealed its best NBA picks. Combining these three picks into an NBA parlay would result in a payout of nearly 6-1.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 148-107 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season. Now, here are the best bets for NBA parlays on Sunday, according to the model.

NBA best bets for Sunday, March 16

Nets (+5.5) to cover vs. Hawks (-108 at DraftKings)

Score prediction: Nets 110, Hawks 109

The Nets are coming off a disappointing 115-113 loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday, but Brooklyn easily covered the 11.5-point spread. The Nets saw several players step up to the challenge, including Cam Johnson, who finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Johnson is averaging 18.8 points per game and knocking down 40.2% of his 3-point attempts this season. Atlanta, meanwhile, suffered a lopsided 121-98 loss at the hands of the Clippers on Friday. The Hawks have struggled defensively all season long and are giving up 119.6 points per game, which ranks 27th in the NBA. The Hawks are also 0-7 against the spread in their past eight games against the Nets. DraftKings has the best price on this line at -108.

Under 229 points in Raptors vs. Trail Blazers (-110 at FanDuel)

Score prediction: Trail Blazers 110, Raptors 109

Both of these teams have been inconsistent on the offensive end of the floor all season. Portland averages 110.6 points per game while Toronto scores 111.1 points per contest, both of which rank in the bottom third of the NBA. Both teams will also be missing critical pieces on Sunday. The Blazers are expected to be without Jerami Grant (knee), who's listed as doubtful, while the Raptors will be without Immanuel Quickley (rest). Grant ranks fourth on Portland's squad with 14.4 points per game, while Quickley scores 17.3 points per contest for Toronto. The Under has also hit in five of Portland's last six games at home. FanDuel Sportsbook is currently offering the highest total for this matchup at 229.

Thunder (-4) to cover at Bucks (-108 at FanDuel)

Score prediction: Thunder 116, Bucks 106

The Thunder enter Sunday's showdown full of confidence after picking up a 113-107 road victory over the Pistons on Saturday. Oklahoma City is now 9-1 in its last 10 games thanks to the brilliant play of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The NBA MVP front-runner scored 48 points in Saturday's win at Detroit and leads the NBA in scoring with 32.8 points per game. Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 34 points, six assists and three rebounds in Oklahoma City's 125-96 victory over the Bucks on Feb. 3. The Thunder are 10-2 in their last 12 games played in March and 5-0 against the spread in their past five games on the road. FanDuel Sportsbook has the best price on this line at -108.

