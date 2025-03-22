The Los Angeles Lakers had their three-game winning streak snapped in a loss to Milwaukee on Thursday, but they will try to get back on track when they host the Chicago Bulls during the Saturday NBA schedule. Los Angeles has a host of players who could return from injury, while Chicago is looking to build on six wins in its last eight games. According to the latest NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Lakers are 9.5-point favorites, and the over/under is 234 for that nightcap (10:30 p.m. ET). Other notable matchups on Saturday's NBA schedule include Hawks vs. Warriors (-2.5, 229.5), Knicks vs. Wizards (+15, 222.5) and Kings vs. Bucks (+1.5, 226).

NBA best bets for Saturday, March 22

Warriors (-2.5) to cover at Hawks (-110)

Score prediction: Warriors 115, Hawks 108

Golden State will be without Stephen Curry (pelvis) in this matchup, but it is still a critical game for the Warriors as they try to maintain the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference standings. They are one game ahead of the Clippers and Timberwolves for the final spot that avoids the play-in tournament following their win over Toronto on Thursday. Jimmy Butler is averaging 17.2 points in 18 games since he was added prior to the trade deadline. The Warriors are 16-3 since he joined the roster, and the model has them covering the spread in well over 60% of simulations. FanDuel has the best price on this line at -110.

Knicks (-15) to cover vs. Wizards (-110)

Score prediction: Knicks 121, Wizards 101

New York is desperate to get back on track following losses to a pair of sub-.500 teams in San Antonio and Charlotte. The Knicks are clinging to the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference after shooting 25.6% from 3-point range against Charlotte on Thursday. OG Anunoby led New York with 25 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 24 points. Washington is on a three-game losing streak, trailing by as many as 33 points in a loss to Orlando on Friday. The Wizards have lost eight straight games to the Knicks, including all three matchups this season. New York is covering the spread over 60% of the time in a 20-point blowout.

Kings (-1.5) to cover vs. Bucks (-110)

Score prediction: Kings 115, Bucks 108

Milwaukee is on a season-long five-game road trip, trying to improve its 15-18 record away from home. The Bucks are playing without star guard Damian Lillard, who is sidelined with a right calf injury. Sacramento has won two of its first three games during its current seven-game homestand, holding the ninth seed in the Western Conference. Malik Monk poured in 34 points against Chicago on Thursday, while DeMar DeRozan became the 27th player in NBA history to score 25,000 career points. The model has DeRozan scoring 23 points on Saturday, helping the Kings cover the spread in 70% of simulations.

