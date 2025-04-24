The 2025 NBA Playoffs continue on Thursday with a three-game slate, beginning with the Pistons vs. Knicks at 7 p.m. ET. Detroit leveled the series with a win in Game 2, despite Jalen Brunson pouring in 37 points for the Knicks. Brunson scored 34 points in Game 1 after averaging 26 points during the regular season, and his over/under for points on Thursday is 28.5 in the latest NBA props from DraftKings Sportsbook. The Thursday NBA schedule also features the Grizzlies (+9.5) vs. Thunder and Clippers (-5.5) vs. Nuggets.

SportsLine's proven model has simulated every Thursday NBA game and revealed its best NBA picks. Combining these four picks into an NBA parlay at FanDuel Sportsbook would result in a payout of +794, which provides value given the model's projected line of +536. The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 156-116 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season. Now, here are the best bets for NBA parlays at FanDuel on Thursday, according to the model. You can see all of the model's NBA parlay picks here.

Optimal NBA parlay picks for Thursday, April 24

Cade Cunningham Under 28.5 points (-118)

Cunningham is coming off a huge performance in Game 2, pouring in 33 points in 42 minutes to help even the series. However, he only scored 21 points in Game 1, and this prop total is more than two points higher than his season scoring average (26.1). SportsLine's model notes that "Cunningham consistently falls short of his total points expectation when playing at home and not favored, coming in below his market in 7 of his last 10 matchups." The model has Cunningham finishing with 24.1 points in its projections.

Jamal Murray Over 5.5 assists (+114)

Murray averaged 6.0 assists per game during the regular season, immediately pointing to value on the Over 5.5 at plus-money on Thursday night. He has played at least 42 minutes in each of the first two games of the series, dishing out seven assists in Game 1 and six assists in Game 2. Murray will take on another heavy workload with the series tied at 1-1, and the model has Murray finishing with 5.9 assists in its latest simulations.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 1.5 steals (+126)

The Thunder have dominated the first two games of their series against the Grizzlies by holding Memphis to 34% shooting in Game 1 and forcing 10 missed shots to open Game 2. Gilgeous-Alexander had two steals in Game 2 on Tuesday, and he played 15 minutes more than he did in the series opener. Memphis is expected to put up a fight at home on Thursday, which should lead to increased minutes for Oklahoma City's star. Gilgeous-Alexander tends to ramp up his defensive intensity against good teams, going Over his steals total in four of his last five road games when the Thunder have been favored against teams with winning records. The model has him recording 1.7 steals in Game 3, providing clear value at +126.

Chet Holmgren Under 26.5 points/rebounds/assists (-102)

Holmgren has posted double-doubles in his first two games of the series, going Over this total in both of those games. However, his prop line is inflated due to those outings, especially since he only averaged 25.0 points/rebounds/assists in the regular season. He is also playing slightly fewer minutes in the postseason than the regular season thus far, so his P/R/A numbers should dip on Thursday. The model notes that "Holmgren has achieved 7 unders in his last 10 games, with an average of 23.5 total points + assists + rebounds per game," and it has him finishing with 25.5 on Thursday.

