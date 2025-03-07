Friday brings an eight-game NBA schedule with the action tipping with Cavaliers vs. Hornets in a standalone 7 p.m. ET matchup and it concludes with the Knicks playing in the second of their five-game West Coast trip against the Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET. The latest NBA odds (via SportsLine Consensus) for Friday list Cleveland at -16 and Los Angeles at -7.5 in their respective matchups. Other NBA lines of note include Thunder (-2.5) vs. Blazers and Timberwolves (-5.5) vs. Heat.

Despite having the most lopsided spread of the evening, the early Cavs vs. Hornets tip is the game garnering the most bets at DraftKings Sportsbook.

SportsLine's proven model has simulated every Friday NBA game and revealed its best NBA picks. Combining these three picks into an NBA parlay would result in a payout of nearly 6-1.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and it has been particularly strong on top-rated NBA spread picks this year, going 18-10 (63%). Now, here are the best bets for NBA parlays on Friday, according to the model.

NBA best bets for Friday, March 7

Take the Under 234.5 in Cavaliers at Hornets at 7 p.m. ET

This is a clash of betting trends as the Cavaliers have been one of the most prolific Over teams in the NBA this season (40-22), while Charlotte is 38-23 to the Under. The Cavs, however, are coming off an Under in a 112-107 win over the Heat on Wednesday. The Hornets have stayed Under in three of their last four. The blowout angle needs to be considered too. This is the largest spread on Friday by six full points, likely leading to some drain-the-clock possessions late. If you're looking to bet this line individually, Caesars Sportsbook has the best price at -105.

The Pick: Under 234.5 points -- The Under hits in 77% of the model's simulations

Projected final score: Cavaliers 117, Hornets 104



Back the Nuggets (-7.5) against the spread in Suns at Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET

Nikola Jokic (ankle) is listed as questionable, so that'll be need to be monitored before ultimately locking in this one. Still, the data shows that Phoenix is a poor value when facing quality teams. The Suns have covered just seven times in 20 tries this season against teams winning more than 55% of their games. Phoenix is just 5-10 against the spread in its last 15, setting up a strong play on the Nuggets at home with the altitude aiding their chances. If you're looking to bet this line individually, Bet365 has the best price at -105.

The Pick: Nuggets -7.5 -- The Nuggets cover the spread in 62% of the model's simulations

Projected final score: Nuggets 125, Clippers 113

Back the Knicks (+7.5) against the spread in Knicks at Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET

It's the second half of a back-to-back for New York, albeit one with no travel since the Knicks played the Lakers at the Intuit Dome on Thursday night. Jalen Brunson left that game with an ankle injury and is day-to-day. It's tough to envision him on the court with such a short turnaround, but the Knicks were gifted four points in exchange as the line moved from +3.5 to +7.5 overnight. Los Angeles, meanwhile, remains without leading scorer Norman Powell (hamstring) and the Clippers have covered the spread just once since Feb. 12. If you're looking to bet this line individually, Caesars Sportsbook has the best price at -110.

The Pick: Knicks +7.5 -- The Knicks cover the spread in 59% of the model's simulations

Projected final score: Clippers 112, Knicks 109

