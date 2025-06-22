The 2025 NBA Finals have come down to a deciding matchup. Sunday's Game 7 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers will be the first NBA Finals Game 7 since 2016. OKC is favored by 7 points and the Over/Under is 214.5 points in the Pacers vs. Thunder odds. Your Pacers vs. Thunder SGP and NBA same-game parlay picks could include Thunder vs. Pacers player props or bets involving the spread, total or money line. Players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Haliburton, and Jalen Williams all figure to be highly sought-after options for NBA SGP picks. Despite his consistency, the SportsLine Projection Model projects SGA to produce 32.6 points in Game 7. Thus, backing the Under on his NBA props line for total points (33.5) is one piece of what could be a winning NBA SGP. Gilgeous-Alexander is priced at +500 to be the game's first field goal scorer. If you need a BetMGM bonus code for the game, you can use "CBSSPORTS" and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

Now, here are the model's top-three picks in the Thunder vs. Pacers SGP on Sunday, and also check out our Thunder vs. Pacers odds for Game 7, Thunder vs. Pacers player props, and Thunder vs. Pacers score prediction.

Best Thunder vs. Pacers NBA Finals Game 7 NBA SGP:

Thunder -7 (-110)

Aaron Nesmith Over 10.5 points (-115)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Under 33.5 points (-125)



SGP payout: +650 (odds subject to change)



Pacers vs. Thunder spread Thunder -7 Pacers vs. Thunder over/under 214.5 points Pacers vs. Thunder money line Oklahoma City -265, Indiana +215 Pacers vs. Thunder picks See picks at SportsLine Pacers vs. Thunder streaming Fubo (Try for free) Pacers vs. Thunder sportsbook promos Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, bet365 bonus code

Thunder -7 (-110)

OKC is 10-2 at home during the postseason. After losing Game 1 of this series at the Paycom Center, the Thunder went on to win their next two home games by double digits. The SportsLine Projection Model is forecasting another big win for the Thunder at home in Game 7, projecting a final score of 117-104 with OKC covering in 65% of computer simulations.

Aaron Nesmith Over 10.5 points (-115)

With Tyrese Haliburton nursing a calf injury, Nesmith was forced into a more prominent role in the Pacers' offense in Game 6. He is averaging 10.5 points per game during the Finals, and has gone over this number twice in this series. SportsLine's model is calling for an uptick in his scoring production in Game 7, projecting the former Vanderbilt star to score 12.2 points on Sunday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Under 33.5 points (-125)

SGA has scored 30+ points in 10 straight home games, and is averaging 30.5 points per game during the Finals. The recently-crowned NBA MVP has gone over this number in three of the six games in this series thus far, but the SportsLine Projection Model is calling for him to go Under 33.5 points on Sunday. The model is projecting SGA to finish with 32.6 points in Game 7.

