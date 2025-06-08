Game 2 of the 2025 NBA Finals features the Oklahoma City Thunder hosting the Indiana Pacers on Sunday evening. The Pacers stormed back from a 15-point deficit to steal a 111-110 win over the Thunder in Game 1. Tyrese Haliburton drilled the go-ahead jumper with 0.3 seconds left, making history in the process. Tipoff for Game 2 is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The Thunder are favored by 11 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 228.5, according to the latest Pacers vs. Thunder odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. The Thunder are -535 money line favorites (risk $535 to win $100), while the Pacers are +400 underdogs.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters the 2025 NBA Finals on a sizzling 160-118 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning nearly $4,000. It is also 24-11 (69%) on top-rated NBA against-the-spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, here are the model's top-three picks in the Pacers vs. Thunder SGP on Sunday, and also check out our top NBA props for Game 2.

Best Thunder vs. Pacers NBA Finals Game 2 NBA SGP (odds subject to change):



Pacers alternate spread +6.5 (+170)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 30 points (-290)

Jalen Williams 5+ assists (-195)



SGP payout: +450

Pacers alternate spread +6.5 (+170)

The Pacers go into this contest as 11-point underdogs but have the momentum after stealing Game 1. This postseason alone, they have been five points or more underdogs seven times and have covered six times. All six times ended in a victory. In addition, Indiana is 24-17-1 against the spread as an underdog and 19-11 against the spread as an away underdog.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 30 points (-290)

Gilgeous-Alexander will look to continue his stellar offensive play. He's scored 30-plus points in three straight games and 12 times in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. In the Game 1 loss, the Kentucky product had 38 points. The 26-year-old has also scored at least 30 points in five career games against Indiana.

Jalen Williams 5+ Assists (-195)

Williams is a solid ball handler who can playmake when needed. In the 2025 NBA Playoffs, he's averaging 5.6 assists per game. The 24-year-old has notched at least five assists in three straight games and 14 times this postseason. Williams is also second on the team in total assists (91) in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

