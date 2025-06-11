The Indiana Pacers will host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Wednesday. After falling into a 0-1 hole, OKC bounced back with a 123-107 victory over the Pacers in Sunday's contest. Tipoff for Game 3 is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Thunder are favored by 5.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 228.5, according to the latest Pacers vs. Thunder odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. The Thunder are -218 money line favorites (risk $218 to win $100), while the Pacers are +180 underdogs (risk $100 to win $180).

Now, here are the model's top-three picks in the Thunder vs. Pacers SGP on Wednesday, and also check out our odds for Game 3.

Best Thunder vs. Pacers NBA Finals Game 3 NBA SGP:



Thunder -5.5 (+108)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 34 points (-125)

Aaron Nesmith 2+ 3-Pointers Made (-260)



SGP payout: +370 (odds subject to change)

Thunder -5.5 (-108)

OKC goes into this contest with a 25-20-2 record against the spread as the away team and 23-19-2 record against the spread as the away favorite. In addition, they have gone 32-8 on the road during the regular season, including a six-point victory back in December. Even though they secured a 16-point victory at home, they head into the game with some momentum.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 34 points (-125)

Gilgeous-Alexander is playing at another level, averaging 30.4 points per game in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. The 26-year-old has tallied 34 or more points in eight games this postseason, including four straight outings. He now has five games with 34-plus points against Indiana, which includes the regular season.

Aaron Nesmith 2+ 3-Pointers Made (-260)

Nesmith has been the Pacers' best 3-point shooter in the playoffs. He's knocking down a team-best 49.5% of his 3-pointers on 5.6 attempts per game. The 25-year-old has made two-plus threes in 13 playoff games this postseason, including Games 1 & 2.

