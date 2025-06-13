Game 4 of the 2025 NBA playoffs features the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers matching up on Friday. The Pacers took a 2-1 series lead after taking a 116-107 win at home over the Thunder on Wednesday. Tipoff for Game 4 is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, where the home team went 29-11 in the regular season. The Thunder are favored by 6 points in the latest Pacers vs. Thunder odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under is 226.5. If you need a BetMGM promo code for the game, you can use "CBSSPORTS" and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses. The Thunder are -224 money-line favorites (risk $224 to win $100), while the Pacers are +185 underdogs (risk $100 to win $185).

Now, here are the model's top-three picks in the Thunder vs. Pacers SGP on Friday, and also check out our odds for Game 4.

Best Thunder vs. Pacers NBA Finals Game 4 NBA SGP:



Pascal Siakam Over 19.5 points (-115)

Jalen Williams Under 21.5 points (-110)

Tyrese Haliburton Over 8.5 Assists (-120)



SGP payout: +490 (odds subject to change)



Pascal Siakam Over 19.5 points (-115)

Siakam has been a consistent scorer for this team. He's leading the club in points (20.6) while shooting 52% from the field. Siakam has gone over 19.5 points in six of his past 11 outings, including 21 points in Game 3. He's also scored 20-plus points in four of his last five games at home.

Jalen Williams Under 21.5 points (-110)

Williams is averaging 20.5 points per game in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. The 24-year-old hasn't been lighting it up offensively, scoring under 20 points in eight of his last 12 playoff games. Williams has hit the under in 10 of his last 15 games when the line is at 21.5. In addition, he has scored under 20 points in two games this series.

Tyrese Haliburton Over 8.5 Assists (-120)

Haliburton is a terrific playmaker for the Pacers. He's leading the team in total assists (9.4). The 25-year-old has gone over 10-plus assists in 10 games in the postseason. He's also gone over 8.5 assists in five of his last nine matchups.

