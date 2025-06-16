Free NBA picks, player props, SGP bets, odds for 2025 NBA Finals, Game 5: Pacers vs. Thunder same game parlay
Three-leg NBA SGP picks and best bets for Friday's NBA Finals 2025 Game 5 between the Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Monday. These teams have swapped wins and losses through four games, with the Thunder picking up a 111-104 win over the Pacers on June 13. The series is now tied 2-2. Tipoff for Game 5 is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, where the home team went 35-6 in the regular season. The Thunder are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Thunder odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under is 223.5.
Now, here are the model's top-three picks in the Pacers vs. Thunder SGP on Monday, and also check out our odds for Game 5.
Best Pacers vs. Thunder NBA Finals Game 5 NBA SGP:
- Tyrese Haliburton Over 17.5 points (-110)
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30+ points (-290)
- Jalen Williams 4+ Assists (-310)
- SGP payout: +204 (odds subject to change)
Thunder -9.5
Pacers vs. Thunder over/under
223.5 points
Pacers vs. Thunder money line
Oklahoma City -380, Indiana +300
Pacers vs. Thunder picks
Pacers vs. Thunder streaming
Fubo (Try for free)
Pacers vs. Thunder sportsbook promos
Tyrese Haliburton Over 17.5 points (-118)
Haliburton goes into this game averaging 17.8 points and shooting 50% from the field in the 2025 NBA Finals. The 25-year-old has scored over 17.5 points twice this series and 11 times in the postseason. In his last outing, Haliburton tallied 18 points and went 1-of-7 from 3-point land. With a better shooting outing from downtown, he should clear 17.5 points.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30+ points (-275)
Gilgeous-Alexander knows how to score at a high clip. In the 2025 NBA Finals, he's averaging 32.8 points, 48.4% from the field, 35.3% from downtown, and 91.7% from the free-throw line. The 26-year-old has gone over 30 points in three of his last four outings, including 35 points in the Game 4 victory. In both games at home in the NBA Finals, Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 34 points.
Jalen Williams 4+ Assists (-310)
Williams can handle the rock and create as a passer consistently. In the 2025 NBA Playoffs, he's second on the team in assists (5.1) and does a good job taking some ball-handling pressure off Gilgeous-Alexander. The 24-year-old has gone over four assists in seven of his last 10 playoff games. He's cleared that mark at home in Games 1 and 2 against Indiana.
