The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Monday. These teams have swapped wins and losses through four games, with the Thunder picking up a 111-104 win over the Pacers on June 13. The series is now tied 2-2. Tipoff for Game 5 is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, where the home team went 35-6 in the regular season. The Thunder are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Thunder odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under is 223.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters the second week of the 2025 NBA Finals on a sizzling 160-118 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning nearly $4,000.

Now, here are the model's top-three picks in the Pacers vs. Thunder SGP on Monday, and also check out our odds for Game 5.

Best Pacers vs. Thunder NBA Finals Game 5 NBA SGP:

Tyrese Haliburton Over 17.5 points (-110)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30+ points (-290)

Jalen Williams 4+ Assists (-310)



SGP payout: +204 (odds subject to change)



Pacers vs. Thunder spread Thunder -9.5 Pacers vs. Thunder over/under 223.5 points Pacers vs. Thunder money line Oklahoma City -380, Indiana +300 Pacers vs. Thunder picks See picks at SportsLine Pacers vs. Thunder streaming Fubo (Try for free) Pacers vs. Thunder sportsbook promos Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, bet365 bonus code

Tyrese Haliburton Over 17.5 points (-118)

Haliburton goes into this game averaging 17.8 points and shooting 50% from the field in the 2025 NBA Finals. The 25-year-old has scored over 17.5 points twice this series and 11 times in the postseason. In his last outing, Haliburton tallied 18 points and went 1-of-7 from 3-point land. With a better shooting outing from downtown, he should clear 17.5 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30+ points (-275)

Gilgeous-Alexander knows how to score at a high clip. In the 2025 NBA Finals, he's averaging 32.8 points, 48.4% from the field, 35.3% from downtown, and 91.7% from the free-throw line. The 26-year-old has gone over 30 points in three of his last four outings, including 35 points in the Game 4 victory. In both games at home in the NBA Finals, Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 34 points.

Jalen Williams 4+ Assists (-310)

Williams can handle the rock and create as a passer consistently. In the 2025 NBA Playoffs, he's second on the team in assists (5.1) and does a good job taking some ball-handling pressure off Gilgeous-Alexander. The 24-year-old has gone over four assists in seven of his last 10 playoff games. He's cleared that mark at home in Games 1 and 2 against Indiana.

