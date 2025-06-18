The Indiana Pacers will host the Oklahoma City Thunder for Game 6 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Thursday. The Thunder are in control after securing a 120-109 victory over the Pacers on Monday and own a 3-2 series lead. Tipoff for Game 6 is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana, where the home team went 29-11 during the regular season. The Thunder are favored by five points in the latest Pacers vs. Thunder odds, while the over/under is 224.5. If you need a BetMGM bonus code for the game, you can use "CBSSPORTS" and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters the second week of the 2025 NBA Finals on a sizzling 160-118 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning nearly $4,000. It is also 24-11 (69%) on top-rated NBA against-the-spread picks this season.

Now, here are the model's top-three picks in the Thunder vs. Pacers SGP on Thursday, and also check out our Thunder vs. Pacers odds for Game 6.

Best Thunder vs. Pacers NBA Finals Game 6 NBA SGP:

Jalen Williams 24+ points (-115)

Pascal Siakam 20+ points (-170)

T.J. McConnell 4+ Assists (-235)



SGP payout: +286 (odds subject to change)



Williams is averaging 25.8 points per game in the 2025 NBA Finals. He has tallied at least 24 points in three straight games, with a playoff career-high 40 points on 14-of-25 from the field in his last outing. The 24-year-old has also cleared 24 points in nine games this postseason.

Pascal Siakam 20+ points (-170)

Sikam is leading the team in points (21) in the 2025 NBA Playoffs while shooting 52% from the field and 43% from beyond the arc. The 31-year-old has cleared 20 points in two of his last three games in the NBA Finals. He has also scored more than 20 points in four of his last six elimination matchups. In Game 5, Siakam recorded a series-high 28 points on 9-of-15 from the floor.

T.J. McConnell 4+ Assists (-235)

The Pacers may lean on McConnell more in Game 6 with Tyrese Haliburton battling a calf injury. McConnell is averaging 4.2 assists per game in the NBA Finals. He's dished out at least four assists in four of his last five games. In 39 home games this season, McConnell is averaging 4.3 assists and is coming off a series-high 22 minutes in Game 5, where he had four assists.

