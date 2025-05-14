The Wednesday NBA playoff schedule features a two-game slate with the Boston Celtics hosting the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET and the Minnesota Timberwolves hosting the Golden State Warriors at 9:30 p.m. ET. Both the Knicks and the Timberwolves both lead their series 3-1 and can close things out and punch their tickets to the conference finals with wins on Wednesday. The Celtics will be without Jayson Tatum (Achilles), while the Warriors will be without Stephen Curry (hamstring).

In the latest NBA odds, the Celtics are favored by 4.5 points and the over/under is 207.5 points in their game with the Knicks, while the Timberwolves are 10.5-point favorites and the over/under is 203 points in their matchup with the Warriors. Before making any NBA picks or building any NBA parlay cards, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters the second week of the conference semifinals of the 2025 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 159-117 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning nearly $4,000. It is also 23-11 (68%) on top-rated NBA against-the-spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has broken down the NBA odds for Wednesday and just revealed its top picks and NBA player props.

Boston Celtics -4.5 vs. New York Knicks (-111)

Boston lost its best player for the remainder of the postseason, when Jayson Tatum went down with a ruptured Achilles. Nevertheless, SportsLine's model still likes the Celtics to extend the series and win (and cover) this Game 5 matchup on their home court. The model is projecting a final score of 107-101 in Boston's favor, with the Celtics covering in 58% of computer simulations.

Jimmy Butler under 32.5 total Points + Rebounds (-108)

Butler has had to carry more of the load for the Warriors than he's used to with Curry out. Butler has fallen short of his total points + rebounds market projection in eight of his last 10 games when playing on the road against a top-third defense, averaging 19.0 total points + rebounds per game. The model is projecting him to finish with 28.5 points + rebounds in Game 5.

Naz Reid over 10.5 points (+100)

Reid has gone over his total points market in seven of his last 10 games when at home and playing an opponent with a winning record and top-third defense, with an average of 17.7 total points per game. For this series, Reid is averaging 11.0 points per game. SportsLine's model is projecting Reid to finish with 12.4 points in Game 5.

