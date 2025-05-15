The Thursday NBA playoff schedule feature only one game with the Denver Nuggets hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder for Game 6 of their Western Conference semifinal series. Tip-off at Ball Arena is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. OKC leads the series 3-2 after its 112-105 win in Game 5. The Thunder are 59-33 overall and 26-19 in road games against the spread this season. The Nuggets are 45-47-2 overall and 22-24-1 at home against the spread this season, but are 4-1 ATS in this series.

Oklahoma City is favored by 4.5 points, while the over/under is 216.5 points in the latest Nuggets vs. Thunder odds. Denver is listed as a +162 (risk $100 to win $162) home underdog on the moneyline. As the only game on the Thursday NBA slate, there will be a plethora of game and player props available on the betting markets as well. Before making any NBA picks or building any NBA parlay cards for Thunder vs. Nuggets in Game 6, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

Now, here are the model's top player point total prop bets for Thursday's Game 6 matchup between Denver and OKC:

Nikola Jokic under 28.5 points (-115)

Jokic is coming off an outstanding performance in Game 5, where he scored 44 points in the Nuggets' loss. He is averaging 30.0 points per game during the series, and 26.5 points per game during the postseason. However, Jokic has been held to 20 points or less in two of his last four meetings with OKC. The SportsLine model is projecting Jokic to finish with 26.9 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 29.5 points (-125)

SGA is averaging 28.0 points per game during the postseason, but has scored 31 or more points in three of the five games in this series. The former Kentucky star is averaging 30.3 points per game against the Nuggets this season. The SportsLine model is projecting Gilgeous-Alexander to finish with 30.6 points.

Luguentz Dort over 8.5 points (-125)

Dort has been a difference maker for OKC in this series, and enters Game 6 averaging 8.1 points per game during the postseason. He is averaging 12.0 points per game against the Nuggets this season, and 9.4 points per game in this series. The SportsLine model is projecting Dort to finish with 9.8 points.

Michael Porter Jr. over 8.5 points (-120)

Porter has struggled in this series, but has the ability to take games over on the offensive end when his shot is falling. The 26-year-old is averaging 9.3 points per game during the postseason, and 7.2 points per game during this series. The SportsLine model is projecting Porter to finish with 11.8 points.

