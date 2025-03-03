The 2024-25 NBA season continues with a seven-game slate on Monday night, including a Western Conference showdown between Oklahoma City and Houston at 8 p.m. ET. Oklahoma City is on a three-game winning streak and holds a 10.5-game lead over the Lakers for first place in the conference standings. Houston is in fifth place following its 113-103 loss to Sacramento on Saturday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder with 32.3 points per game, and his over/under for total points scored is 30.5 in the Monday NBA odds from SportsLine consensus.

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored more than 30 points in four of his last five games, including a 39-point performance against Minnesota on Feb. 24. Should you include him in your NBA prop bets on Monday night? SportsLine's proven model has simulated every Monday NBA game 10,000 times and revealed 10 NBA props that have value. See all the NBA picks at SportsLine right here.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 20 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 147-107 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 18-10 (64%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Hornets vs. Warriors (7 p.m. ET): Mark Williams Under 11.5 rebounds

Prop prediction: Williams finishes with 9.7 rebounds in the model's projections

Charlotte's big man has gone over 11.5 rebounds in three straight games, but he is only averaging 9.8 rebounds overall this season. The model has him finishing around his season average on Monday night. Matt Severance, who is 70-30 (+1736) in his last 100 NBA player prop picks, has locked in a LaMelo Ball prop bet. Visit SportsLine to see the pick..

76ers vs. Trail Blazers (7 p.m. ET): Tyrese Maxey Under 27.5 points

Prop prediction: Maxey finishes with 23.4 points in the model's projections

Maxey took a back seat to teammate Quentin Grimes on Saturday, as Grimes poured in a career-high 44 points. Meanwhile, Maxey only had five points on 2 of 14 shooting, and the model has him going Under again in this matchup. Alex Selesnick is on an 80-56 roll on NBA player prop picks, returning nearly $1,200 for $100 bettors. Visit SportsLine to see his prop pick for this game.

76ers vs. Trail Blazers (7 p.m. ET): Andre Drummond Over 8.5 rebounds

Prop prediction: Drummond finishes with 10.9 rebounds in the model's projections

Drummond is coming off a double-double performance, tallying 10 points and 14 rebounds against the Warriors. He also had nine rebounds against the Knicks in his previous game, so the model likes his chances of reaching that number for a third straight contest. Jason La Canfora, who is 10-5 ATS in his last 15 games involving Portland, has revealed a spread bet for Trail Blazers vs. 76ers.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks (8 p.m. ET): Desmond Bane Under 31.5 P/R/A

Prop prediction: Bane finishes with 28.0 points + rebounds + assists in the model's projections

Bane was forced to sit out against the Spurs due to left hip soreness, but he is not on the injury report for this game. The guard is averaging fewer than 30 points/rebounds/assists per game, and the model has him going Under that mark in this game as well. The model also has a pick on the game total that is hitting almost 70% of the time. Visit SportsLine to see that pick and others.

Thunder vs. Rockets (8 p.m. ET): Isaiah Hartenstein Under 11.5 rebounds

Prop prediction: Hartenstein finishes with 8.5 rebounds in the model's projections

Oklahoma City's big man has not reached the 12-rebound mark since Feb. 21 against Utah, finishing with single-digit boards in three of his last five games. Hartenstein routinely plays fewer than 30 minutes per game, and the model has him going well Under this rebound total. Mackenzie Brooks has hit four straight NBA player prop picks, and she has locked in a pick for one player to go Over his 3-point total. Visit SportsLine to see her NBA prop pick for this game.

Mavericks vs. Kings (8:30 p.m. ET): Max Christie Under 20.5 P/R/A

Prop prediction: Christie finishes with 16.3 points + rebounds + assists in the model's projections

The second-year guard has gone Under this total in five of his last six games, including Saturday's game against Milwaukee. Christie only tallied 10 total points/rebounds/assists in that outing, and he is projected to finish with 16.3 P/R/A on Monday against Sacramento. Mike Barner is on a 95-62 roll on NBA prop picks, returning more than $2,100 for $100 bettors. Visit SportsLine to see his NBA prop pick for this game.

Mavericks vs. Kings (8:30 p.m. ET): Naji Marshall Under 23.5 P/R/A

Prop prediction: Marshall finishes with 19.2 points + rebounds + assists in the model's projections

Marshall has not scored in double figures in four straight games, going Under this P/R/A total in each of those contests. Oddsmakers have not made an adjustment, so the model is taking the Under yet again. The model also has a pick on the game total that is hitting almost 70% of the time. Visit SportsLine to see that pick and others.

Mavericks vs. Kings (8:30 p.m. ET): Malik Monk Over 4.5 rebounds

Prop prediction: Monk finishes with 4.8 rebounds in the model's projections

Monk has gone Over this total in nine of his last 10 road games, averaging 5.7 rebounds per game during that stretch. He had nine rebounds against the Jazz last Wednesday, and he had five boards against Houston on Saturday. Mike Barner is on a 95-62 roll on NBA prop picks, returning more than $2,100 for $100 bettors. Visit SportsLine to see his NBA prop pick for this game.

Jazz vs. Pistons (9 p.m. ET): Walker Kessler Under 12.5 rebounds

Prop prediction: Kessler finishes with 7.6 rebounds in the model's projections, earning a 5-star rating

Utah's center is averaging 15.0 rebounds in a torrid stretch since the start of February, leading to an inflated prop total. Kessler is still averaging less than 12.5 rebounds overall this season, and the model has him going well Under his total on Monday. Alex Selesnick is on an 80-56 roll on NBA player prop picks, returning nearly $1,200 for $100 bettors. Visit SportsLine to see his prop pick for this game.

Jazz vs. Pistons (9 p.m. ET): Walker Kessler Under 11.5 points

Prop prediction: Kessler finishes with 8.1 points in the model's projections

The model is also going Under on Kessler's point total, as he has gone Under in three of his last four games. He had nine points against Minnesota last Friday after scoring four points against Oklahoma City on Feb. 21. Want expert and model prop picks for every game on Monday? Join SportsLine now to get all of the picks you need.

