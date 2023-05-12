Now that we're in the thick of the NBA playoffs, the basketball betting market is hotter than ever. CBS Sports will be providing daily picks for the duration of the postseason. Sam Quinn will make at least one pick for every game between now and the NBA Finals. All lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Latest Odds: Miami Heat -5.5 Bet Now

Jalen Brunson played all 48 minutes in Thursday's Game 5. His previous career-high for minutes came in Game 4, when he played 44 minutes and 29 seconds. Before that? He'd never played 44 in a game, and only topped 43 with the Knicks this season. It's easy to forget this now, considering how well he's played all year, but Brunson isn't used to this kind of workload, and he's playing on an injured ankle. Players can only take on this sort of workload for so long. The Heat know this well. Jimmy Butler played over 47 minutes to keep them alive in Game 5 of the 2020 Finals. He scored just 12 points in Game 6 as the Lakers clinched the title. It's been a valiant effort out of Brunson, but expect him to cool off a bit in Game 6. The Pick: Brunson Under 27.5 Points

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers

What a difference a day can make. In the immediate after math of Game 5, Anthony Davis looked like he might be done for the series. Now Davis is probable to play in Game 6 while Andrew Wiggins is questionable with a rib injury. Wiggins is perhaps the second-most important Warrior in this matchup. He's Golden State's only ideal LeBron James matchup aside from Draymond Green, who is occupied with Davis at the moment. The Warriors could boost their offense by playing Jordan Poole in his place, but that would give the Lakers an extra defender to hunt on the other end of the floor. The Lakers are 5-0 at home this postseason. They'll make it 6-0 if Wiggins can't go. The Pick: Lakers -2