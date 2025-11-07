With only one NBA game on Thursday, there is a loaded slate of 11 games on Friday. Two of those games feature double-digit spreads at DraftKings Sportsbook, including the Cavaliers (-12.5) at Wizards in a 7 p.m. ET tilt. Cleveland is going on the road for the first time this month after picking up wins over the Hawks and 76ers, while the Wizards are returning home following blowout losses to the Knicks and Celtics. SportsLine's computer model does not expect Washington's fortunes to change on Friday, as it is including Cleveland among its best bets. The model is also targeting the Grizzlies (-3.5) vs. Mavericks and Thunder (-8.5) vs. Kings.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight seasons. The model enters Week 3 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 26-13 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Three NBA betting picks for Friday, Nov. 7 (odds subject to change):

Cavaliers -12.5 vs. Wizards

Grizzlies -3.5 vs. Mavericks

Thunder -8.5 vs. Kings

Combining the model's three picks into an NBA parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +595 (risk $100 to win $595).

Cavaliers -12.5 vs. Wizards (-110, DraftKings)

Cleveland got off to a mediocre 3-3 start to the season in October, but it has opened November with a pair of wins over the Hawks and 76ers. The Cavaliers were led by a season-high 46 points from Donovan Mitchell against Philadelphia on Wednesday, as the star guard shot 15 of 21 from the floor. Center Jarrett Allen added a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Washington appears to be one of the worst teams in the NBA again this season, losing seven of its first eight games. The Wizards have dropped their last four games by 17-plus points, and SportsLine's model has Cleveland winning by 16 points on Friday night.

Grizzlies -3.5 vs. Mavericks (-110, DraftKings)

The Grizzlies are looking to snap a four-game losing streak as they play at home for the third game in a row. They are facing a Mavericks team that has lost three straight games, including a 101-99 loss to New Orleans at home on Wednesday. Dallas rookie Cooper Flagg missed a game-tying shot with two seconds remaining, as the Pelicans picked up just their second win of the season. The Mavericks have the worst scoring offense in the NBA, which is a big reason why the model is backing Memphis to cover in 67% of simulations.

Thunder -8.5 vs. Kings (-110, DraftKings)

Oklahoma City will be motivated to get back on track after dropping its first game of the season on Wednesday, blowing a 22-point lead in a 121-119 loss at Portland. Chet Holmgren, Lu Dort and Alex Caruso all sat out for the Thunder, who were led by a 35-point effort from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. All three of those players have a chance to return on Friday against a Kings team that has lost five of their first eight games. The model expects a thorough performance from Oklahoma City on Friday night, as the Thunder are covering 62% of the time.