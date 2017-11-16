Friday Summit with TJ McBride and Sean Walsh
Locked On Nuggets Podcast
Every Friday on the Locked On Nuggets podcast, I bring on two guests for the “Friday Summit.” This week my guests are the hosts of the Walsh and McBride radio show on Mile High Sports radio, TJ McBride and Sean Walsh. The three of us cover a full slate of NBA topics, from the latest news to the utterly absurd. Topics include the Nuggets’ struggling halfcourt offense, future player of the week odds, ESPN’s real plus-minus, and the best former players-turned-analysts on TV and radio.
These episodes are always my favorites and it was great to sit down with these two and shoot the breeze about the NBA for an hour. What better way to ring in the weekend than with an hour of Denver Nuggets talk?
Twitter Handles
Locked On Nuggets
Adam Mares
Denver Stiffs
