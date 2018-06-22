From Trae Young's suit shorts fail to Mikal Bridges' snazzy jacket: The night in NBA Draft fashion

The NBA Draft is great because it provides 30 fanbases with endless hope and optimism for the future. (Well, 29 if you don't count the Knicks.) The NBA Draft is also great because it provides some of the best young basketball players in the world a chance to show the world what they've got in the fashion game.

Fashion has become as much a part of basketball as anything you'll find drawn up on a courtside whiteboard, and fashion statements made on draft day live forever...for better or for worse. Just ask Drew Gooden.

Every year there are winners and losers, so let's take a look at the impact players this year on both sides.

The good

There's not enough I can say about how great this look is. Blue and black is always a great combo, but the patterned jacket is absolutely scorching hot. The black-on-black underneath is slick but, most importantly, makes sure the attention stays on the headliner -- THAT JACKET!

Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports

And it's not just the outside of the jacket that's flames. Bridges repped his college squad, Villanova, with a custom lining on the inside of the jacket, and he smartly showed it off on stage.

Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports

Custom linings were quite popular this year. Top pick DeAndre Ayton also did an awesome job with his jacket interior, showing love to Bahamas, Nigeria, and Jamaica.

Ayton repping the Bahamas pic.twitter.com/yd6C0vt4jS — SB Nation (@SBNation) June 21, 2018

Wendell Carter Jr.

A lot of guys try to get crazy just for the sake of doing something different, but Wendell Carter Jr.'s "Black Panther" inspired outfit -- and the complementary fits from his family -- were an awesome case of finding a hip reference point without doing too much. The all black look is slick -- especially the patterned jacket -- and he accessorized it quite well with the help of Gucci. Obviously the major selling point is the shoulder cloth, but the belt buckle is a nice touch.

Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports

Again, the family completing the look was awesome.

Wendell Carter Jr. and his parents have matching wardrobe’s inspired by Black Panther. Love it. pic.twitter.com/fWaq2N6RvC — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) June 21, 2018

Lonnie Walker IV

Walker IV may have had the best look all night with a great white suit that was accented by a healthy dose of pink and navy. It's a high-class look that he didn't overdo. He tied the look together with some nice accessories -- that pocket square is *kisses fingers like an Italian chef*, and I dig the funky glasses as well. Extra points for making his draft hat levitate like that...

Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports

The bad



Trae Young



Nice suit...where's the rest of it? It seems safe to say that we owe this look to LeBron James, who attempted to bring back suit shorts during the NBA Playoffs this year. Let's just hope this trend is SHORTS-lived. (See what I did there? Nailed it.) But seriously, even the people who watched the draft from home in their sweatpants ranked higher in the fashion department.

Suit shorts made it to the Draft 👀 pic.twitter.com/AAVj6O4mAy — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 21, 2018

Luka Doncic

Doncic decided to go the traditional route on draft night, which is a fine strategy. Don't have to be flashy to be a winner! Unfortunately, nobody told him "traditional" doesn't mean he needs to dress like he's going to an eighth grade formal.

Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Knox

First-round NBA draft pick or traditional English butler? You decide!

Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports

The ugly

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Congratulations to your grandmother's couch for getting drafted in the first round.