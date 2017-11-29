Frustrated by lack of foul calls, LeBron says refs 'trying to turn me into a jump shooter'

At this point in his career, there aren't too many things LeBron James hasn't done. But on Tuesday night, during the Cleveland Cavaliers' 108-97 victory over the Miami Heat, he managed to accomplish a new first: getting ejected.

Late in the third quarter, he took the ball to the basket in transition, and thought he was fouled by James Johnson. After no whistle came, LeBron swung his arm in frustration and yelled at the ref. Almost immediately, he was tossed from the game.

Following the game, LeBron spoke about his first career ejection, and the frustration he feels with not getting foul calls. At one point, he complains about jump shooters getting more whistles than he does when driving through the lane, saying the refs are "trying to turn me into a jump shooter."

LeBron's full comment, starting at about the 1:05 mark in the video:

"I think I'm one of the league leaders in points in the paint. I drive just as much as anybody. It's like almost they're trying to turn me into a jump shooter. I can't be a jump shooter. I'm not a jump shooter. I watch games every single night and I see jump shooters going to the line double-digit times every single night. And I'm not a jump shooter, and I get fouled just like every body else do."

After the surge in players getting fouled while shooting 3-pointers last season, the league changed the rules to turn those into non-shooting fouls. Still, LeBron feels that jump shooters are getting the benefit of the doubt on foul calls more often than he does for driving through the lane.

Between all the different players, games, referees, there are so many variables that go into foul calls on a nightly basis. For what it's worth, however, LeBron does currently have the lowest free-throw rate (number of free-throw attempts per field-goal attempt) of his career at .282. His next lowest was .308, which was way back during his rookie season in 2003-04.

Interestingly, LeBron's free-throw rate is going down, despite the fact that his drives per game are going up. He's averaging 11 drives to the basket per game this season, which is more than he's averaged in any of the four previous seasons. Of course, driving through the lane doesn't always mean that a player is looking to score, but most of the time, that's what James is looking to do.

Additionally, as John Schumann points out, LeBron's free-throw rate is going down despite the fact that he's also taking more of his shots in the paint.

Some quick numbers re: whether or not LeBron James is getting enough calls... pic.twitter.com/MTGV1XQHv3 — John Schuhmann (@johnschuhmann) November 29, 2017

Now, all of this is an inexact science. Driving to the basket or taking a shot in the paint does not come with a guarantee of getting a foul call, and to determine with precision whether or not the refs' calls (and non-calls) involving LeBron have been correct this season, you'd need to go to the tape and watch all of his drives and shot attempts.

However, considering the three data points above, which LeBron surely is aware of, along with what -- at least from the eye test -- certainly seems like more fouls on jump shots in recent seasons, it's easy to see why he's frustrated by what he feels is a lack of foul calls.