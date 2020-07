Watch Now: Rockets Preview: Potential To Get Over Conference Finals Hump ( 3:20 )

After a hiatus lasting well over four months, the 2019-20 NBA season is set to resume at Disney World in Orlando at the end of the month. Twenty-two of the league's 30 teams will be participating in the restart, and each will play eight seeding games to determine final postseason positioning before the playoffs get underway in mid-August.

For some teams, the seeding games are merely a formality as their postseason position is already set in stone. For others, though, it's an opportunity to climb up the standings in order to set up a more favorable first-round matchup, or to potentially steal a postseason spot.

NBA action resumes on July 30, with a Thursday double-header -- which will include LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers taking on Kawhi Leonard's Los Angeles Clippers -- and continues through Aug. 14.

Below is a look at the full schedule of seeding games, complete with dates, times and television information.

All times Eastern

Thursday, July 30

Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 6:30 p.m. (TNT) Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Friday, July 31

Saturday, Aug. 1

Sunday, Aug. 2

Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets, 2 p.m. Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics, 3:30 p.m. (ABC) San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 4 p.m. Sacramento Kings vs. Orlando Magic, 6 p.m. (NBA TV) Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets, 8:30 p.m. (ABC) Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 3



Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat, 1:30 p.m. (NBA TV) Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 4 p.m. (NBA TV) Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards, 4 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN) San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 8 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Aug. 4

Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 1:30 p.m. (NBA TV) Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings, 2:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 4 p.m. (NBA TV) Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers, 6 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat, 6:30 p.m. (TNT) Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz, 2:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards, 4 p.m. (NBA TV) Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs, 4 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN) Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Aug. 6

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings, 1:30 p.m. (NBA TV) Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 4 p.m. (TNT) Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns, 4 p.m. Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks, 6:30 p.m. (TNT) Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets, 8 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Friday, Aug. 7

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs, 1 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 4 p.m. (NBA TV) Sacramento Kings vs. Brooklyn Nets, 5 p.m. Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 6:30 p.m. (TNT) Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Saturday, Aug. 8

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 1 p.m. (TNT) Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets, 3:30 p.m. (TNT) Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers, 6 p.m. (TNT) Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, Aug. 9

Washington Wizards vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 12:30 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Toronto Raptors, 2 p.m. San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 3 p.m. (ABC) Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics, 5 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 6:30 p.m. (NBA TV) Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings, 8 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 9 p.m. (NBA TV)

Monday, Aug. 10

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns, 2:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz, 3 p.m. (NBA TV) Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN) Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat, 8 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Tuesday, Aug. 11

Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic, 1 p.m. Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs, 2 p.m. (NBA TV) Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 4:30 p.m. Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks, 5 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 6:30 p.m. (TNT) Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards, 9 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets, 4 p.m. (NBA TV) Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN) Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Aug. 13

Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics -- time and channel TBD Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets -- time and channel TBD Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers -- time and channel TBD Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies -- time and channel TBD New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic -- time and channel TBD Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns -- time and channel TBD San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz -- time and channel TBD

Friday, Aug. 14