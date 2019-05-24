Gabrielle Union is teaching Dwyane Wade about the real world now that he's retired from the NBA

Dwyane Wade retired from the NBA after the regular season, which means that, for the first time in his career, he's just a rich guy. And Wade is apparently having some trouble acclimating to that lifestyle. On "The Late Late Show With James Corden," Gabrielle Union talked about Wade's new normal. Which is to say just... normal.

Union noted that Wade has been inquisitive about a lot of the things going on at home, and by the sound of things he's alarmingly like Lucille Bluth from "Arrested Development" in some regards.

"He has no idea how much milk costs," she said. "He's like 'what is that, like $20?'"

Wade will probably come out of the twilight of things soon enough, but his retirement plan at least sounds healthier than Dirk Nowitzki's.

Wade has been in the NBA since he was he was 22, so obviously a lot of this is understandably new to him. The shine of it all will probably wear off eventually, but for the time being you've got to be happy he's enjoying his post-NBA life. He deserves it after a 17-year Hall of Fame career.