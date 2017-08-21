Gabrielle Union's story: LeBron James once saved a man from drowning in ocean

LeBron James has long been known for game-saving performances. Turns out, having James around in important moments is helpful off the basketball court as well.

In a recent story about LeBron and his wife, Savannah, Dwyane Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union tells a story about how James saved a man's life. Via Vogue:

As I prepare to say goodbye, I am reminded of a story Gabrielle Union told me about LeBron. Union and her husband, Dwyane Wade, with other friends and athletes, were out snorkeling in the Bahamas a few years back. Some, including Wade, were ocean-shy, city-born and not as strong at swimming as LeBron. ("LeBron, it turns out, is Aquaman!" Union says.) Eventually, the group got out in the water, though at the end of the swim, when everyone was back in the boat, LeBron took a count and noticed a man missing, immediately diving back in. "He literally brings our friend back, like something out of an episode of Baywatch," Union says. "Because he's that guy, and when you see that, you know he is not going to leave these at-risk kids behind or an NBA player snorkeling. He's that guy who dives in."

James demonstrated leadership to take a count and make sure everyone was there, the courage to dive right back in the water to go and find his missing friend.