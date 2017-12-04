Gambling experts say the NBA is ahead of everybody in future of sports betting

Depending on the result of a case in the Supreme Court, sports gambling and the NBA could soon have a much closer relationship. If the case between Chris Christie against the NCAA ends in favor of Christie, then the state of New Jersey will be permitted to allow legal gambling on sports which in turn could have a domino effect nation wide.

Seeing this possibility, the NBA has gotten ahead of other sports leagues like the NFL and MLB. Not only are they prepared for the possibility, but gambling experts talking to ESPN say they're more prepared than anybody to cash in on a favorable ruling.

The NBA is looking to be a leader in the space, entering into strategic partnerships, opening the door to major casino sponsorships and seeing a number of owners invest directly into the sports betting industry. "When it comes to sports gambling, the NBA is Secretariat in the Belmont compared to the other leagues," said gaming law expert Daniel Wallach, comparing the NBA's head start to the legendary horse's 31-length victory in 1973. "The NFL is still in the starters gate. The NBA is preparing for legalized widespread betting on its games and is ahead of the other leagues in positioning themselves to get a piece of the potential action."

The ESPN article also mentions that three NBA owners, including Michael Jordan, have invested in the European based sports data company Sportradar. This group could play a major role in how the NBA handles sports gambling in the future.

How this all plays out could have a major impact on the future of the NBA. The league appears ready to embrace it, but how far do they plan on taking this? The report also mentions that in Europe it's possible to not only gamble on sporting events, but do so after every stoppage of play. Is the NBA and the rest of the sporting world willing to go this far?