The Saturday afternoon matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers is in danger of being postponed, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. There are currently seven Sixers players in the league's health and safety protocol because of their close contact to Seth Curry, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Curry was already set to sit out of Thursday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets with a sprained ankle, but was removed from the bench during the middle of the game. The fact that he didn't play likely ended up preventing this situation from becoming worse, and definitely spared the Nets, who were able to fly to Memphis and play their game against the Grizzlies on Friday.

As for the Sixers, they had to head back to their New York hotel following the game and undergo COVID-19 testing. They later made their way back to Philadelphia by bus and remain in limbo pending the results of the league's contact tracing investigation. Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Danny Green, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, Vincent Poirier and Paul Reed are all listed as questionable for the game against the Nuggets. That leaves them with only six healthy and eligible players as things stand, which is two short of the minimum eight players required by the league to be able to play.

Per Wojnarowski, each player will have a separate contact tracing case, which means it's not an all-or-nothing situation. It's possible some players could be cleared to play whereas others are required to enter into quarantine. At least two will have to be cleared in order for the game to take place.

Earlier this year, a game between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed because the Rockets did not have enough eligible players.