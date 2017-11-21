GAME PREVIEW: Heat aim to end Celtics’ 16 game win streak
GAME PREVIEW: Heat aim to end Celtics’ 16 game win streak
The Miami Heat are hosting the Boston Celtics and will look to bounce back and avoid consecutive losses.
Game Info
When: Wednesday, November 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, FL
TV: Fox Sports Sun, NBALP
Win Probabilities: Miami has a 38% chance of winning, according to FiveThirtyEight.
Probable Starters
Boston: Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Morris, Al Horford
Miami: Goran Dragic, Dion Waiters, Josh Richardson, Justise Winslow, Hassan Whiteside
Injury Report
Wizards: Gordon Hayward (Out, Ankle)
Heat: Rodney McGruder (Out, Leg Fracture), Okaro White (Out, Foot)
What To Watch For
Can the Heat contain Kyrie Irving?
He’s coming off a 47 point explosion that helped them secure their 16th straight win. Kyrie has been amazing so far to start this season and he can pretty much do anything with the ball. The Heat have to contain him to have a chance. Last time, they did contain him until the last few minutes of the game and then he put the Heat away.
Will Miami put together a defensive effort?
This is going to be the ultimate test because the Celtics are going to move the ball and they will never give up on a game. Brad Stevens does a great job adjusting and having the right pieces. The Heat cannot allow another 60% shooting night and certainly can’t be lazy when it comes to rotations, switches and help defense.
CHAT: Make sure you come back and join us for our GameThread to chat live!
-
Cuban says Lavar Ball, Trump are alike
Cuban weighed in on the ongoing feud between the basketball dad and the POTUS
-
Embiid not afraid of retaliation
Embiid has taken his trash-talk game to the next level this season, but he's not scared
-
Durant: Playing Thunder 'a regular game'
Last year Durant said returning to his old home was 'never going to be a regular game'
-
Paul Millsap (wrist) out 2-3 months
The All-Star forward injured his wrist during Sunday's loss to the Lakers
-
Adams blames OKC's struggles on himself
Steven Adams believes he's the problem with the Thunder struggles in the clutch
-
LaVar: Lakers don't know how to coach Zo
LaVar claims that Luke Walton has been 'soft' on Lonzo so far