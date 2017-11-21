GAME PREVIEW: Heat aim to end Celtics’ 16 game win streak

The Miami Heat are hosting the Boston Celtics and will look to bounce back and avoid consecutive losses.

Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, FL

TV: Fox Sports Sun, NBALP

Win Probabilities: Miami has a 38% chance of winning, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Probable Starters

Boston: Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Morris, Al Horford

Miami: Goran Dragic, Dion Waiters, Josh Richardson, Justise Winslow, Hassan Whiteside

Injury Report

Wizards: Gordon Hayward (Out, Ankle)

Heat: Rodney McGruder (Out, Leg Fracture), Okaro White (Out, Foot)

What To Watch For

Can the Heat contain Kyrie Irving?

He’s coming off a 47 point explosion that helped them secure their 16th straight win. Kyrie has been amazing so far to start this season and he can pretty much do anything with the ball. The Heat have to contain him to have a chance. Last time, they did contain him until the last few minutes of the game and then he put the Heat away.

Will Miami put together a defensive effort?

This is going to be the ultimate test because the Celtics are going to move the ball and they will never give up on a game. Brad Stevens does a great job adjusting and having the right pieces. The Heat cannot allow another 60% shooting night and certainly can’t be lazy when it comes to rotations, switches and help defense.

CHAT: Make sure you come back and join us for our GameThread to chat live!