GAME PREVIEW: Heat end road trip against the surprisingly decent Knicks

Here’s all the information you need on the Miami Heat and New York Knicks game.

The Miami Heat will end their four game road trip as they visit the New York Knicks who are 10-10 on the season, the same record as the Heat. Miami had won 3 in a row before the Cavaliers dismantled them last night in Cleveland.

Kristaps Porzingis leads the team with 27 PPG and is becoming a demanding force in the NBA. The Knicks have lost three games in a row and will have the Heat coming on a back-to-back out of Cleveland.

Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY

TV: Fox Sports Sun, NBALP

Win Probabilities: Miami has a 38% chance of winning, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Probable Starters

New York: Jarrett Jack, Courtney Lee, Tim Hardaway Jr., Kristaps Porzingis, Enes Kanter

Miami: Goran Dragic, Dion Waiters, Josh Richardson, Justise Winslow, Hassan Whiteside

Injury Report

New York: Enes Kanter (Probable, Back)

Heat: Rodney McGruder (Out, Leg Fracture), Okaro White (Out, Foot)

What To Watch For

Will Bam Adebayo get another chance to showcase his talent?

He had 19 points last night, but it seems he only plays in case of foul trouble or injury. Will his performance last night warrant some more playing time for the rookie? Especially against the talented Kristaps, his athleticism may be needed.

CHAT: Make sure you come back and join us for our GameThread to chat live!