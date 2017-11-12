Game Preview: Heat end their road trip in Detroit against Pistons

Andre Drummond and Pistons provide a formidable challenge after wins over lottery teams.

The Miami came off their best defensive performance of the season against the Utah Jazz, although it took a last minute take-over by Dion Waiters to grab a win. After two games facing lottery teams, the Heat have a totally different challenge playing the surprising 9-3 Detroit Pistons featuring Andre Drummond.

The Pistons aim to complete a sweep of their five-game homestand, while the Heat could come out their business trip with 4 wins, should they take care of business today.

“We talked about this road trip, like all other long ones, it’s an opportunity for you to develop your competitive character,” Spoelstra said. “We got knocked in the jaw that first night in Denver but we continued to plug away and stay connected. You can turn those painful times into something you can grow from. But the road trip’s not over.”

Miami has won both games since Spo tightened the rotation, but turnovers remain an issue as Miami's players became creative in finding ways to cough up the ball. Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy bemoans the same problem with his team.

“Our turnovers are creeping up and our defense is not as good,” Van Gundy said. “It’s not the way you want to be trending but we got the win. If you’re a mature team, you don’t have to take a loss to refocus you. But we’re looking like that’s the only thing that’s going to refocus us right now.”

Both team's game plan will revolve around their talented big men. Andre Drummond has at least 12 rebounds in every game this season, becoming just the third player (Moses Malone, Kevin Love) since the 1978-79 season to achieve that feat.

The Pistons are 3 point favorites due to their 6-1 record at home.

