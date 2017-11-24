Game Preview: Heat hit the road to take on Timberwolves
Game Preview: Heat hit the road to take on Timberwolves
The Heat look to string together another win as they head to Minnesota to take on the Wolves
Game Story:
After an electrifying win that ended the Boston Celtics’ win streak, the Heat are off to face a strong Minnesota team. The last time the Heat played the Wolves, they took them to overtime and almost stole the win. They’ll look to be better tonight and attempt to string together another win.
Probable Starters:
Heat:
Wolves:
- Andrew Wiggins
- Taj Gibson
- Karl-Anthony Towns
- Jimmy Butler
- Jeff Teague
Broadcast Info:
Tip-Off: 8PM ET
TV: FOX Sports Sun (Eric Reid, Tony Fiorentino, Jason Jackson)
Radio: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Mike Inglis)
Spanish Radio: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)
-
