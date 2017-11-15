GAME PREVIEW: Heat return home to host Wall, Wizards
Game Info
When: Wednesday, November 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, FL
TV: Fox Sports Sun, NBALP
Win Probabilities: Miami has a 56% chance of winning, according to FiveThirtyEight.
Probable Starters
Washington: John Wall, Bradley Beal, Otto Porter Jr., Markieff Morris, Marcin Gortat
Miami: Goran Dragic, Dion Waiters, Josh Richardson, Justise Winlow, Hassan Whiteside
Injury Report
Wizards: Sheldon Mac (Out, Achilles)
Heat: Rodney McGruder (Out, Leg Fracture)
What To Watch For
Can the Heat get off to a fast start?
The Miami Heat are returning from a 6-game road trip that ended with 3 wins and 3 losses. Historically, after a long road trip, the first game at home isn’t pretty. But the Heat cannot afford to get off to a slow start against the Wizards. Washington will punish Miami, and they will be in Washington Friday for a rematch.
Miami needs to win this game and they need to play well from the beginning to do it.
In addition to that, the Heat will need to figure out what they are doing with their rotation. Winslow has inserted the starting lineup which has had effects on Olynyk’s play. This small ball may work against Washington but not everyone. The Heat need a big game from Whiteside in this matchup as well.
CHAT: Make sure you come back and join us for our GameThread to chat live!
