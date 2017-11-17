GAME PREVIEW: Heat travel to Washington, D.C. in second game of a home and home series

Game Info

When: Friday, November 17 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

TV: Fox Sports Sun, NBALP

Probable Starters

Miami: Goran Dragic, Dion Waiters, Josh Richardson, Justise Winslow, Hassan Whiteside

Washington: John Wall, Bradley Beal, Otto Porter Jr , Markieff Morris, Marcin Gortat

Injury Report

Wizards: Sheldon Mac (Achilles)

Heat: Rodney McGruder (leg fracture), Okaro White (foot fracture)

Game Notes

Heat will try to get their first victory against a team with a winning record this season.

Miami curently holds 11th place in the Eastern Conference, a single game ahead of 13th place Brooklyn Nets.

Covers gives the Heat a 5 point handicap, with the public saying Miami has a 19% chance to win, and only 6% of the experts see them winning.

With the current lineup Miami ranks last among Eastern Conference teams in AST/TO ratio, 1.06. Comparing starters versus bench, the bench players are more careful with the ball, 1.13 vs 1.01 for the starting unit.

Current Heat starters have the best defense rating in the EC, but struggle with ball handling and shot selection on offense, being ahead of only the Chicago Bulls (47%) with a TS% of 51%

Heat have 15-4 record when Waiters shots 50% or better from the field.