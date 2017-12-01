GAME PREVIEW: Looking for a bounce-back game, Heat host Hornets at AA Arena

After 2 resounding loses, Miami returns home to right the ship against the 8-12 Hornets.

Miami Heat return home to host the Charlotte Hornets after an uneven road trip of two wins, followed by two non-competitive loses. With 21 games in the books, the Heat have a good idea of what needs to be done for the remaining 61 games of the regular season schedule.

Game Info

When: Friday, December 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: American Airlines Arena, Miami, FL

TV: Fox Sports Sun, NBALP

Radio: WAXY 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Spanish)

Win probability: FiveThirtyEight gives Miami a 60% chance to win.

Probable Starters

HEAT: Goran Dragic, Dion Waiters, Josh Richardson, Justise Winslow, Bam Adebayo

HORNETS: Michael Carter-Williams, Nicholas Batum, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Marvin Williams, Dwight Howard

Injury Report

HEAT: Rodney McGruder (leg fracture), Okaro White (foot fracture), Hassan Whiteside (bone bruise)

HORNETS: Kemba Walker (shoulder), Jeremy Lamb (knee bursitis), Julyan Stone (out)

Scouting Report

The Heat defeated the Hornets, 109-106, in a preseason contest, with Richardson, Waiters, McGruder, Whiteside and Kelly Olynyk as their starting five. Richardson and Tyler Johnson were the high scorers for Miami with 18 points.

In their last five games Charlotte won 2 and lost 3 against tough teams: Toronto Raptors, L 126-113, San Antonio Spurs, L 106-86, Cleveland Cavaliers, L 100-99, Washington Wizards, W 129-124, Minnesota Timberwolves, W 118-102.

The Hornets definitely love their home cooking: 7-3 at home versus 1-9 on the road (only win against Grizzlies in Memphis, Oct. 30). They won all three games, at home, against their Southeast Division rivals.

Both teams are on losing streaks: Miami 2 in a row, and Charlotte 3 in a row (allowed 71 points in first half against Raptors).

Odd statistic from basketball-reference: the player with best Win-Share (WS) this season is Whiteside’s 1.8, which is the lowest ever in Miami’s 30-year history. Even the Heat teams which lost over 60 games had a better individual on them:

1998, 15-67, G. Long, 4.6 WS

1999, 18-64, S. Douglas, 4.4 WS

2007, 15-67, D. Wade, 3.3 WS

2017, 10-11, H. Whiteside, 1.8 WS

The first-quarter player report card is historically bad for Miami, as the players cruised through the first 21 games.