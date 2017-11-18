GAME PREVIEW: Miami hosts Indiana at AA Arena

Heat looking to sweep Pacers at home for their 8th win of the season

Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Where: American Airlines Arena, Miami, FL

TV: Fox Sports Sun, NBALP

Probable Starters

HEAT: Goran Dragic, Dion Waiters, Josh Richardson, Justise Winslow, Hassan Whiteside

PACERS: Darren Collison, Victor Oladipo, Bojan Bogdanovic, Thaddeus Young, Myles Turner

Injury Report

Heat: Rodney McGruder (leg fracture), Okaro White (foot fracture)

Pacers: Glenn Robinson III (ankle), Edmond Sumner (knee)

Game Notes

The Heat aiming to reach .500 for the season before they take on the Boston Celtics Wednesday night.

A win over Indiana would put Miami in 10th place ahead of the Pacers.

Covers lists the Heat as 4.5 point favorites, with the public saying Miami has a 72% chance to win, and 100% of the experts see them winning.

Pacers.com writes, “Indiana has now won three of its last four contests to climb back to .500 and now has a winnable two-game road trip with visits to Miami and Orlando (8-7).”

After logging a team high 36 minutes Friday, starter fatigue may have set in for Richardson: he’s the only player (non-injured) with a point per shot (PPS) average under 1.00 (0.993), and a single digit PER (6.5). Since starting every game this season his FG% has gone down, from 0.461% as a rookie, to 0.363% this season, as has his 3P%, from 0.461% then, to 0.289% now.

A 8-man rotation may lead to less turnovers, but the downside is second-half fatigue, both physically and mentally. By the fourth quarter players can become so tired they can’t think straight, which results in turnovers and/or fouls.

With the Celtics coming into town next, this contest has some urgency.