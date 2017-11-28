GAME PREVIEW: Miami visits Wade, LeBron and Cavs

The Heat look to win their 4th straight game as they visit Dwyane Wade as a Cavalier for the first time.

The Miami Heat roll into Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers at 10-9 on the season and looking to move up in the Eastern Conference. They’ve won 3 straight games including impressive wins over Boston and Minnesota. This is their 3rd of a 4 game road trip, and they’ll play one of the best teams in the NBA.

The Cavaliers have reeled off 8 in a row and are 13-7 on the season. Dwyane Wade now comes off the bench and gives them a different look. The Cavs just beat the Sixers last night in Philadelphia.

Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, FL

TV: Fox Sports Sun, NBATV

Win Probabilities: Miami has a 28% chance of winning, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Probable Starters

Cleveland: José Calderón, J.R. Smith, LeBron James, Jae Crowder, Kevin Love

Miami: Goran Dragic, Dion Waiters, Josh Richardson, Justise Winslow, Hassan Whiteside

Injury Report

Cleveland: Isaiah Thomas (Out, Hip), Derrick Rose (Out, Personal Reasons)

Heat: Rodney McGruder (Out, Leg Fracture), Okaro White (Out, Foot)

What To Watch For

Who will have the bigger advantage: Whiteside or Love?

Each team is going to have an advantage on each side of the floor in this center matchup. For Miami, Whiteside has a considerable size advantage over Kevin Love. He should be able to be more active on the glass, and get uncontested shots at the rim on his short push shots. The Heat have to use Whiteside wisely as a scoring option here to take advantage.

Meanwhile, Kevin Love will be able to stretch Whiteside out of the paint with his shooting ability and his likeness to move without the ball on the perimeter. Love will make Whiteside be active in the pick and roll game. And pulling him out of the paint with no other player over 6’7 behind him only creates opportunities for LeBron James.

CHAT: Make sure you come back and join us for our GameThread to chat live!