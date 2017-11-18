GAME RECAP: Heat survive and recover in Washington

The Miami Heat nearly blew a huge lead against the Wizards.

The Miami Heat came out with an impressive effort in Washington against the Wizards. After losing in Miami on Wednesday, the Heat put together a strong defensive effort and build a huge lead against the Wizards.

Miami was up 21 at halftime and held the Wizards to only 29 points. John Wall was scoreless and Bradley Beal had 2 field goals. It was a great performance from the Heat. But the third qurater had that lead cut in half and then the Wizards got it all the way down to one in the final minute.

The Heat could not sustain the effort for the entire game and you saw it slowly slip the whole second half. But in the end, Beal missed a game tying field goal and the Heat won.

Miami was led by Hassan Whiteside who had 22 points and 16 rebounds. 20 points from James Johnson was a great sign as he has stuggled, and 13 from Dion Waiters helped the Heat offensively in the 91-88 win. Miami shot only 41% but had 46 points in the paint, they worked for this one.

On Wednesday, the Wizards had an offensive rating of 112.3 and on Friday, 94.6.

The Heat improve to 7-8 on the season and will host the Indiana Pacers (8-8) on Sunday in Miami.